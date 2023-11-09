Ukraine gets good news about its EU membership quest as Balkan countries slip to the back of the queue

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia received positive news Wednesday about their quest to join the European Union, but the countries in the volatile Balkans region that have waited years to become members of the world’s largest trading bloc remain on track. Were doing, were seen retreating. Queue.

In a series of reports on countries seeking to join the bloc’s ranks, the EU’s executive branch recommended that war-ravaged Ukraine should be allowed to begin membership negotiations after clearing some shortcomings.

The European Commission praised Ukraine, where Russian troops launched a full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, saying the government “has shown a remarkable level of institutional strength, determination and capacity to act.” But it says talks should only begin if they address corruption, lobbying concerns and restrictions that could prevent national minorities from accessing and studying in their own languages.

Ukraine’s neighbor Moldova, which has been rocked by Russia’s aggression, was given a similar message.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, “Moldova is the subject of persistent destabilization attempts against its democracy.” “But like Ukraine, Moldova has made significant reform efforts,” he said, indicating that negotiations should move forward once justice and anti-corruption conditions are met.

Georgia was told that it should be nominated as a candidate to officially join after addressing shortcomings, including the fight against corruption and electoral shortcomings. This does not mean that it will start merger talks any time soon. Before that happens, the country must overcome more reform hurdles.

The Commission’s proposals, outlined in annual progress reports, mostly provide technical guidance to the 27 EU member states on how much progress countries have made in aligning their laws and standards with the bloc’s.

EU leaders are expected to decide whether to support those recommendations at a summit in Brussels on December 14-15. There is no guarantee that they will unanimously agree to do so. For example, Hungary and Slovakia are particularly cool towards Ukraine’s aspirations.

Nevertheless, Russia’s war in Ukraine has prompted the EU to open its doors to new members, perhaps by 2030, and countries embroiled in or emerging from the conflict are eager to join.

For 20 years, the prospect of EU membership has been a powerful driver of pro-democracy reform in aspiring countries. But those in the Balkans – Albania, Bosnia, Montenegro, Serbia and Kosovo – have become discouraged by the bloc’s failure to deliver on its lofty membership promises.

On the other hand, some candidates are seen making moves.

Bosnia is plagued by ethnic divisions that make reform an almost impossible challenge. The Commission said it should begin membership negotiations only after more progress has been made. It expressed concern about the failures of the justice system and other rights in the Bosnian Serb part of the country.

Serbia and Kosovo have refused to normalize their relations, and are last in line with the EU. After one of the worst cross-border attacks in northern Kosovo in recent years, their leaders can no longer afford to be in the same room.

Days before the recommendations were announced, von der Leyen visited the Balkans to promote an economic growth plan that included 6 billion euros ($6.4-billion) worth of free European loans and other aid in exchange for more reforms. .

Last month, a senior EU official said that some Balkan countries “continue to see themselves as the center of our attention, and refuse to acknowledge or accept that it is actually Ukraine.” The senior official requested anonymity to speak candidly about a politically sensitive issue.

He said the consensus among many EU officials working with Ukraine is that Kiev is “demonstrating everything we are lacking in the Balkans: energy, commitment, enthusiasm.” He said the commission’s detail report would be an “objective indicator of the situation”.

Meanwhile, hopes for Türkiye’s involvement are on hold. The country began its EU membership negotiations in 2005, but they stalled in recent years. Despite Turkey’s reliance on Turkey to stop migrants from flowing into Europe, Ankara’s progress report makes for serious study.

The Commission noted “serious deficiencies in the functioning of Turkey’s democratic institutions”. It added that “the democratic retreat continued.” Human rights standards declined and no progress was made in the fight against corruption.

Source: apnews.com