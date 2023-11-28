The temporary corridor was established by Kiev following Russia’s withdrawal from a wartime agreement designed to ensure safe grain exports.

Despite the threat of attack and floating explosive mines, a large number of ships are leaving Ukraine’s Black Sea ports loaded with grain, metals and other goods.

The fledgling shipping corridor was launched on August 10 after Russia pulled out of a UN-brokered agreement this summer that had allowed food to flow safely out of Ukraine during the war.

“It was hard, but we kept working… We looked for how to accept every ton of products our partners needed,” said Roman Andreykiv, director general of a storage facility in central Ukraine. Because they struggle to export their food around the world.

Ukraine’s new corridor, protected by the military, has allowed Andreykiv to “free up warehouse space and increase activity.”

It is a boost for Ukraine’s agriculture-dependent economy, returning a major source of wheat, corn, barley, sunflower oil and other affordable food products to Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia, where local prices have risen. And food insecurity is increasing.

“We are seeing renewed confidence among commercial operators to take on Ukrainian grain cargoes,” said Munro Anderson, head of operations at Vessel Protect, which assesses the risks of war at sea and provides insurance.

Ihor Osmachko, director general of Agroprosperis Group, one of Ukraine’s largest agricultural producers and exporters, says he is feeling “more optimistic than two months ago.”

“At that time, it was completely unclear how to survive,” he said.

Since the company’s first ship departed in mid-September, it says it has shipped more than 300,000 metric tons of grain to Egypt, Spain, China, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, Tunisia and Turkey.

The main obstacle to new shipping corridors is the risk to ships. Russia, whose officials have not commented on the corridor, warned this summer that ships headed to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports would be considered carrying weapons.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the allies had agreed to provide his country with ships to help protect commercial vessels in the Black Sea, but more air defense systems were needed.

“Air defense is in short supply,” he told reporters at an international food security summit in Kiev on Saturday. “But what is important is that we have agreements, we have positive signals and the corridor is operational.”

Following a deadly missile attack on the port of Odessa, where a Liberian-flagged commercial ship was targeted this month, insurers, brokers and banks joined with the Ukrainian government to announce affordable coverage for Black Sea grain shipments, leading to The shippers got peace of mind.

Despite such attacks, Ukraine has exported more than 5.6 million metric tons of grain and other products through the new corridor, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink tweeted on Friday.

However, before the war, according to Ukrainian Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kaka, it was about double that per month.

“The way they’re transporting right now is certainly much more expensive and time-consuming,” said Kelly Gaughry, a senior research analyst at agricultural data and analytics firm Grow Intelligence.

“But they’re getting product door-to-door, which I think is better than a lot of people are expecting because the grain initiative is coming to an end,” he said.

Since the war began, Ukraine has struggled to deliver its food supplies to countries in need. Even during the year-long UN accord, when Ukraine sent some 33 million metric tons of food, Russia was accused of slowing down ship inspections.

Now that the Ukrainian military has decided when it is safe to travel, it “may incur additional costs, but it is still more predictable than before,” said Mykola Horbakov, president of the Ukrainian Grain Association.

Vessel Protect’s Anderson said Ukraine’s shipping corridor allows ships to travel through less dangerous areas than grain deals and avoid often-delayed inspections.

Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said the new shipping corridor aims to export at least 6 million metric tons of grain a month. It has a lot of work to do: Ukraine exported 4.3 million metric tons of grain through all routes in October.

“We maintain cautious optimism, based on the fact that we have fought before and will continue to fight,” he said.

