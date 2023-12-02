UK won’t forgive ignorance in pursuit of unpaid crypto taxes, experts claim coin culture

The United Kingdom is stepping up efforts to address unpaid cryptocurrency taxes, and tax advisers have warned that lack of awareness will not serve as a valid excuse. According to David Lesperance, founder of tax advisory firm Lesperance & Associates, the government can adopt various strategies to identify individuals evading taxes or hiding crypto assets. In an interview with CoinDesk, Lesperance highlighted the government’s call for crypto investors to voluntarily disclose unpaid income or capital gains taxes to avoid penalties. This disclosure requirement includes Bitcoin, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and utility tokens.

Dion Seymour, crypto and digital asset technical director at tax firm Andersen, stressed the importance of following the guidelines, pointing out that some investors may be unaware of the tax implications associated with their NFT trades. Lesperance warned that failure to determine taxes owed and disclose them voluntarily could have more serious consequences. The Treasury may impose additional costs on those individuals to force the authorities to actively search for them.

Lesperance outlined several methods the government could adopt to identify individuals not paying crypto taxes, including investigating funds held by collapsed crypto firms and relying on whistleblowers familiar with a person’s crypto investments. Doing is involved. He suggested that the Treasury may need to invest in additional resources to enhance its investigative capabilities, which would potentially include companies like Palantir.

The UK recently adopted new international standards for sharing crypto tax data between authorities developed by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Seymour stressed that this development would result in the Treasury being given more comprehensive information than many expected.

Regarding the calculation of unpaid taxes, the government said that investors who have taken “due diligence” in declaring their taxes may be liable for up to three years. Investors who do not attempt to comply diligently may face payment obligations for up to six years. Those who knowingly evade taxes or report false figures may have to pay taxes on their cryptocurrencies for up to 20 years.

The government stressed the importance of contacting the Treasury to avoid additional interest and penalties. Failure to promptly report errors may result in penalties ranging from 30% to 100% of the additional tax due on knowingly concealing crypto holdings.

Despite government efforts, a significant portion of crypto owners may need to be aware of their tax obligations, as a 2022 government survey revealed that 72% had not seen the Treasury’s crypto tax guidance . Seymour acknowledged the complexity of crypto taxation, emphasizing that investors can inadvertently create taxable events, such as purchasing NFTs or using crypto to acquire other cryptocurrencies. He suggested that investors who stay informed or use software to manage the process will face a less challenging task in calculating their tax liabilities.

