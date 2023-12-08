UK watchdog Competition and Markets Authority and Microsoft in OpenAI row

The CMA is investigating the relationship and whether it could be considered a merger

This is the first authority to question the alliance

But hopefully other regulators around the world will follow the UK

The competition watchdog is once again taking on Microsoft – this time over its partnership with the maker of ChatGP.

In a surprise move, the Competition Markets Authority (CMA) said yesterday it was investigating the tech giant’s multibillion-pound relationship with OpenAI and whether it could be considered a merger.

The CMA is the first authority to question the tie-up but other regulators around the world are expected to follow the UK’s lead.

Unconfirmed reports last night said the US Federal Trade Commission is also looking into Microsoft’s investment in the company.

It is the second time CMA chief Sarah Cardell has challenged Microsoft following a public dispute over its £53bn acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard in recent months.

Face-off: CMA boss Sarah Cardell is again challenging Microsoft, run by chief executive Satya Nadella.

Cardell is on a mission to crack down on the power of big tech companies and their ability to suppress British business.

OpenAI was founded in 2015 and Microsoft, run by chief executive Satya Nadella, has a 49 percent stake in the business after a £10.3 billion investment.

But the UK regulator is questioning whether there was a secret tie-up and whether the two businesses are separate in terms of who controls them. The watchdog said it had started an ‘information gathering process’ ahead of the investigation, which will look at the impact on the UK artificial intelligence market.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has been battling a boardroom drama last month that saw its founder Sam Altman ousted and reinstalled within days.

Altman initially said he would move to Microsoft and lead their ‘Advanced AI Research’ unit, but it was soon agreed that he would return to OpenAI.

The saga has raised eyebrows at the watchdog, which is investigating whether Microsoft has ‘genuine’ rights to OpenAI.

A spokesperson for the regulator said: ‘The CMA is now determining whether the Microsoft and OpenAI partnership has resulted in a merger and, if so, the potential impact on competition.’

The spokesperson said it was a significant moment for the much-hyped technology, whose scale and impact is ‘unparalleled in economic history’. Microsoft President Brad Smith immediately hit back and denied that it had acquired OpenAI.

He said: ‘Since 2019, we have partnered with OpenAI, which has fostered greater AI innovation and competition while preserving independence for both companies. The only thing that has changed is that Microsoft will now have a non-voting observer on OpenAI’s board, which is very different from acquisitions like Google’s purchase of DeepMind in the UK.’

But Microsoft’s support has been vital to the company’s growth – their owners are seen together at events. OpenAI has been at the forefront of AI technology, bursting onto the scene with ChatGPT, a chatbot that can generate human-like content based on prompts.

Microsoft boss Nadella has previously said, ‘There is no OpenAI without Microsoft’s inclination to partner deeply with the company and its mission.’

The latest development by the CMA comes on the heels of the resolution of its dispute with Microsoft over video game maker Activision Blizzard. The CMA had initially blocked the deal in April due to concerns about competition in the gaming market, sparking outrage at Microsoft.

At the time, Smith described the move as ‘bad for Britain’ and declared that ‘the EU is a more attractive place to start a business’.

Meanwhile, Cardell criticized the tech company for ‘corporate lobbying’ tactics, but the CMA ultimately gave the green light to the deal in October.

Microsoft, OpenAI and other interested parties will have until January 3 to submit comments to the regulator.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk