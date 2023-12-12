UK wage growth slows, a sign the economy is cooling

(Bloomberg) — Wage growth in Britain slowed to the fastest pace in nearly two years, another sign that the labor market is cooling in response to the sagging economy.

The Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday that average earnings excluding bonuses rose 7.3% in the three months to October from a year earlier. This is down from an upwardly revised 7.8% in the period to September. Economists had expected a figure of 7.4%.

The data will lend credence to the argument that the Bank of England may have done enough to rein in inflationary pressure coming from the labor market after making its most aggressive interest rate hike since the 1980s.

The central bank is expected to keep rates at a 15-year high of 5.25% for the third consecutive meeting this week. But labor market tightness and still-rapid wage growth may prevent a shift toward rate cuts.

“Although momentum has weakened, the labor market is still tight,” said Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK. “The Bank of England will remain cautious as continued tightening could deal a blow to its fight against inflation, especially if strong wage growth contributes to sustained domestic inflation.”

The pound pared some of its gains against the dollar on softer-than-forecast wages data and then gained 0.2% to $1.2583. Traders bet that the BOE will cut rates after a brief period on Monday. Investors had forecast three quarterly points cuts by the end of next year, with the first cut coming in June.

“The slowdown in wage growth in the latest job market data is unlikely to change the Bank of England’s view that it is too early to discuss a rate cut. “Wage gains are declining, but still well above the level consistent with the central bank’s 2% inflation target and the job market remains tight by historical standards.”

“Although annual growth in earnings remains high in cash terms, there are some signs that wage pressures may be easing overall,” said Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics. “However, as inflation is falling rapidly, wages are rising in real terms.”

Lower inflation and a worsening economic outlook have raised expectations of rate cuts, not only in Britain but also in other major economies, where increased interest costs are hurting consumers’ spending power.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt backed the figures, indicating that price pressures are easing, one of the key measures the government has put at the heart of its agenda.

Hunt said it is “positive” to see a decline in inflation and an increase in real wages. “In the Autumn Statement, I announced ambitious measures to get more people into work and boost economic growth,” he said. Still, interest rate relief is unlikely to come until late 2024.

“Labor market data is improving from a BoE perspective, but overall it is still too strong to suggest that monetary policy will be relaxed any time soon,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equity Capital in London. It will get easier any time.” “This will likely leave the BOE at something of a standoff at this week’s meeting, forced to continue to resist pressure to lower rates in support of the slowing economy and instead opting to keep policy tight as it Struggling to get CPI and wage growth under control. ,

Recent questions over the reliability of UK labor market data have complicated the task facing the BOE as it tries to assess how fast the labor market is loosening. That has left policymakers relying on a range of indicators, including a key REC-KPMG survey that showed companies were hit by wage costs and hiring last month.

At the moment, the ONS is preparing “experimental” estimates for unemployment, employment and inactivity after being forced to suspend its Labor Force Survey due to falling response rates.

Based on these figures, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.2% in the three months to October. The number of people working rose by 50,000 in the three months through July and inactivity – those who were neither in a job nor looking for a job – was unchanged from the previous period.

In addition to slowing wage growth, broader job data pointed to a cooling in the labor market. Vacancies fell 45,000 in the quarter to 949,000, the 17th consecutive decline and the longest period of decline on record. However, vacancies are still 140,000 higher than pre-pandemic levels.

“The labor market is continuing to cool but not crash,” said Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies. “Employment remains stable, unemployment remains stable and there are still about one million vacancies in the economy. Wage growth is also still strong, above 7%, but lagging behind other indicators and so is likely to ease in the coming months. This is all good news.”

Household finances were boosted by a 1.2% rise in regular real wages in the three months through October, the fastest gain when adjusted for inflation in just over two years. However, payouts are still offsetting losses from a period of painfully high price increases.

Other figures released by the ONS show:

Total wage growth including bonuses slowed to 7.2% from a revised 8% in the three months to September. This is the biggest decline since last year’s summer

Private sector regular wage growth slows to 7.3% from revised 7.9%

Public sector wage growth slows to 6.9% from revised 7.4%

Real-time information based on tax authority records shows the number of employees on payroll fell by 13,000 to 30.2 million in November. An increase of 5,000 was estimated by economists.

October payrolls were revised to show an increase of 39,000 instead of 33,000.

“Wage growth is still double the 3% to 3.5% that the MPC sees as consistent with 2% inflation and will take time to moderate,” said Thomas Pugh, economist at RSM UK, a leading audit, tax and consulting firm. “So we are not expecting any interest rate cuts until the second half of next year.”

The ONS said 131,000 working days were lost due to labor disputes in October 2023, three-fifths of which were in health and social care as doctors went on strike. The industrial action involved 49,000 workers, the lowest number since June 2022.

Jack Kennedy, senior economist at hiring platform Indeed, said: “Wage growth remains one of the key metrics for Bank of England rate-setters and how persistent this proves in 2024 will be the key to any monetary policy easing. “will be an important determinant.”

