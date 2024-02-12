UK trials quantum supercomputer to tackle train delays

train delay

A quantum supercomputer will be used to find ways to make Britain’s trains run on time as part of Department for Transport trials aimed at improving rail schedules.

Australian company Q-CTRL and Britain’s Oxford Quantum Circuits are developing a quantum algorithm designed to organize train timetables more efficiently.

The billions of possible ways to organize train schedules in a large network means that simulating them on a conventional supercomputer becomes increasingly impossible.

Meanwhile, quantum computers promise a big boost in performance that could allow them to simulate a variety of scenarios.

Q-CTRL was awarded part of a £15m government computing fund last week to develop “quantum-optimized train schedules”.

Quantum computers take advantage of specific features of quantum physics to process large numbers of possibilities simultaneously. This means that they are theoretically capable of easily outperforming modern “classical” computers at tasks such as codebreaking or developing new chemistry.

Michael Biercuk, chief executive of Q-CTRL, said computers can also be used to simulate many different changes to train the timetable to find the most efficient scenario.

He said optimizing logistics is a “sleeper application but one of the highest value and most impactful opportunities we have identified”.

Mr Biercook said: “These problems are very difficult mathematically and they get very difficult very quickly. You think about a city-wide transit network, you’re talking about millions of passengers and thousands of vehicles… Big problems can’t be solved with traditional methods.

The company has already been tested in logistics planning for transport authorities in New South Wales and the Australian Army.

Quantum computers are largely seen as experimental today, but Mr Biercuk said tests have shown they have already surpassed conventional computers in some respects.

He said the scheduling software should eventually be able to reduce delays and waiting times for passengers, as well as make schedules less sensitive to disruption in cases such as signal failure, although the work was in the early stages.

A separate company, MoniRail, plans to use quantum navigation sensors on the London Underground to identify faults in the track.

The company’s equipment monitors how tracks degrade over time, alerting workers when parts need replacing, but struggles in tunnels where GPS sensors don’t work.

It is using sensors from Imperial College London, whose technology is being tested on ships as a backup to satellite navigation, and the University of Sussex.

The technology will be trialled on the Hammersmith & City, District and Circle lines in central London later this month.

Last year, Google said its quantum computer could instantly perform calculations that would take the best supercomputer 47 years, which was seen as a breakthrough, confirming that the machines could beat existing computers.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com