LONDON (AP) — U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt says the government can afford to cut some taxes now that inflation is falling, but any cuts would come with a cut on welfare benefits.

British media have reported that Hunt’s autumn budget statement on Wednesday will bring relief for businesses and wealthy property-owners.

Hunt told Saturday’s Daily Telegraph newspaper that the British economy was “in ruins”. He said that “there is a way to reduce the tax burden and a Conservative government will take that path.”

“Without telling the decisions that the Prime Minister and I take, this is an autumn statement for development. “This is a turning point for the economy,” Hunt said.

But he warned broadcasters on Saturday that “there is no easy way to reduce the tax burden. “We need to take difficult decisions to reform the welfare state.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government has struggled for the past year to shore up an economy hit by a cost-of-living crisis caused by the pandemic, Brexit and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and by Sunak’s harsh tax-cut policies. disturbed. Predecessor, Liz Truss.

Inflation topped 11% at the end of last year. It stood at 4.6% in October, still above the Bank of England’s 2% target. The economy is barely growing and millions of people are struggling to pay high food and energy bills.

With a national election due next year, the Conservatives are 15 to 20 points behind the opposition Labor Party in opinion polls.

The most likely tax cuts are a reduction in corporation tax and a cut in inheritance tax, a move that would help the rich. Currently individuals can pass on up to £500,000 ($625,000) of wealth to children or grandchildren before it is taxed, meaning a couple could leave £1 million tax free. Only about 4% of estates have to pay inheritance tax.

Hunt also said the government needed to reform the welfare system to get more people back into work. The government has announced it will increase penalties for people who are deemed fit to work but are not looking for a job, including removing their free drug prescriptions. The number of people not joining the workforce for physical or mental health reasons has increased since the pandemic.

Former Conservative Treasury chief Ken Clarke said that cutting inheritance tax “may appeal to the Conservative right, but it leaves them open to the most dire criticisms when inflation and the state of affairs are really hurting poor people in this country. Making you very weak.”

“I’m not sure the economic and financial situation of the country justifies it.”

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com