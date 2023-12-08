British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has redoubled efforts to implement his government’s blocked plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, despite deep differences of opinion and huge financial cost.

The proposed plan, which aims to transfer asylum seekers to Rwanda, has sparked a fierce debate within the ruling Conservative Party, putting Sunak at the center of a political storm.

financial prospects

During an impromptu press conference, Sunak insisted he was “willing to do what is necessary” to revive the stalled asylum deal, even if it involved bypassing Britain’s human rights laws.

Sunak is under increasing pressure to justify a staggering £240 million (€279.9 million) payment to Rwanda for the blocked asylum scheme, raising concerns about the financial burden and the absence of any real implementation.

The payment, almost double the £140 million (€163 million) initially reported, was part of a deal reached in April 2022 with the intention of sending migrants arriving in Britain via the English Channel to Rwanda for asylum processing.

Legal challenges, including a recent UK Supreme Court ruling that the policy was illegal, have prevented any flights to Rwanda.

Despite rising costs and legal setbacks, Sunak remains steadfast in his commitment to the plan. The Home Office revealed that an additional £100 million (€116 million) had been paid to Rwanda in the 2023–24 financial year, with an estimated £50 million (€58 million) expected to be handed over in the coming months.

Junior Immigration Minister Tom Pursglove defended the expenditure, citing the need for infrastructure to support the agreement.

“Part of that money is to help ensure that we can respond appropriately to the issues raised by the Supreme Court,” Pursglove said.

Critics, particularly the opposition Liberal Democrats, condemned the expenditure as an “inexcusable waste of taxpayers’ money”, intensifying scrutiny over Sunak’s leadership amid the financial crisis.

Domestic pressures: a divided Conservative Party

Internal dynamics within the Conservative Party pose an even greater challenge for Sunak. The proposal has become a lightning rod for dissent, with party members divided into two opposing camps.

On the one hand, radical conservatives argue that Sunak’s plan does not go far enough in breaking international law. On the other hand, centrist members express reservations about possible violations of UK human rights laws.

Facing intense criticism from both ends of the spectrum, Sunak’s leadership is under threat. The resignation of Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, citing the inadequacy of the government’s bill, highlights deep divisions within the party.

Jenrick’s departure is emblematic of a broader conflict within Conservative ranks over the proposed legislation.

Balancing act: Sunak’s dilemma

Sunak finds himself performing a delicate balancing act, attempting to save a plan that is not only economically burdensome but also divisive on the domestic front.

The bill, set for its first vote in the House of Commons, will face opposition from centrist lawmakers wary of violating human rights obligations and hardline conservatives pushing for a more robust approach.

The Prime Minister, while acknowledging the internal strife, argues that the bill pushes the limits of how far the government can go.

However, with the looming threat of a no-confidence motion and a national election, Sunak’s political future hangs in the balance.

The delicate balance between financial considerations and domestic political pressures will ultimately determine the fate of this controversial asylum scheme.

