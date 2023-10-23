A fish and chip shop sits next to a bookmaker in Blackpool on November 02, 2018 in London, England. , [+] Blackpool was listed third in a list of the UK’s unhealthiest high streets. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) getty images

The UK plans to recover around £100 million ($126 million) a year from its gambling industry to fund addiction services.

Although industry donations are increasing, previous efforts to raise voluntary funds in recent years have yielded less than 10% of this total.

Under the new rules, which are currently under consultation, online gambling companies will pay 1% of their gambling yield into the public fund. Casinos and other physical gambling venues will pay 0.4% to compensate for their higher operating costs.

The money raised will be divided between the country’s public health system—the National Health Service—and the Research Commissioner UK Research and Innovation. It will also help fund counseling offered by third sector groups.

How this money will be spent has not been decided yet. But it is part of broader plans to expand the country’s publicly funded gambling addiction services.

The NHS is in the process of almost doubling the number of specialist gambling addiction clinics operating across the country from 8 to 15 this year.

NHS mental health director Claire Murdoch said in a statement that record numbers of people are turning to the health service for support with gambling addiction.

He said: “The NHS has long called for a statutory levy as it is absolutely right that this multibillion-pound industry steps up to support people suffering from gambling addiction and I am pleased to see this being done to protect people from harm.” “Action is being taken for the first place.”

Previous efforts to induce companies to voluntarily pay a gambling levy have yielded little. The government says some companies have paid less than £1 “for research, prevention and treatment”.

More recently in 2019, the industry missed the £10m target for the GambleAware charity, which was the government-recommended recipient at the time.

Large gambling companies have increased the amount of donations to voluntary funds in recent years. Since 2019, major companies have pledged an extra £110m ($133.67) over the five years to 2024, according to the Betting and Gambling Council, an industry lobby.

Nevertheless, the annual £100 million fund still represents a major increase in industry funding – something ministers and campaigners have been calling for for years.

A white paper published earlier this year recommended making the addiction levy mandatory, along with other suggestions such as wagering limits on online betting.

BGC argues that the new scheme should impact the country’s national lottery as well as online firms, casinos and betting shops.

It also warned that the scheme could divert funding from charity groups dealing with “problem gambling”, whereby individuals engage in gambling, or gamble beyond their means, but are not necessarily addicted. .

Brigid Simons, chair of the BGC, said in a statement: “Under the consultation, the vast majority of funding, between 40-60 per cent, will go to the NHS, which is currently treating fewer problem gamblers than the third sector.

“Meanwhile, 10-20 percent will go to research and 15-30 percent to prevention and education.”

But the government says the levy will “ensure that all operators make their fair contribution” and means the industry will “no longer have any role” in how funds for research, prevention and treatment are spent.

Campaigners have welcomed this move. Will Prochaska, strategy director at the charity Gambling with Lives, which helps families affected by gambling-related suicide, called the mandatory levy “an important step” that should be implemented as soon as possible.

Many charities that “refuse to take funding under industry-focused structures” will not survive if the scheme is delayed.

The country’s National Clinical Advisor for Gambling Harms, Henrietta Bowden-Jones, said the levy “reflects the government’s decision to fund gambling treatment, prevention, research and education in an independent and evidence-based manner.”

Professor Bowden-Jones, who is also vice-president of the Royal Society of Medicine, said the mandatory levy would “allow us to continue our work of eliminating all the harms that gambling causes in society.”