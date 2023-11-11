UK taxpayers left with multimillion-pound bill for loans to the former company of Russia’s richest man

Mr Melnichenko’s motor yacht A, seen here moored next to HMS Belfast in London, has since been moved to Dubai – Nigel Bowles/JCPA Ltd

British taxpayers are saddled with a bill for millions of pounds for a bank loan given to a company founded by a sanctioned oligarch, Russia’s richest man.

The government has yet to recover millions in dues from SUEK, the energy company founded by Andrey Melnichenko, who is currently living in luxury in Dubai with a £245 million yacht.

In response to a parliamentary question submitted by Shadow Attorney General Emily Thornberry, the government revealed that UK Export Finance (UKEF) is still owed more than £47.71 million from underwriting credits for Russian firms prior to the invasion of Ukraine. ,

In January 2022, liabilities stood at more than £49.97 million, meaning that less than a 20th of the outstanding UK-backed loans have been recovered so far.

UKEF confirmed to the Telegraph that the majority of the outstanding balance is owed to SUEK, which had received a total of £66.1 million in UK-backed loans since 2016 to buy mining equipment from a British company called Joy Global. The most recent loan guarantee, worth £43.3 million, was provided in 2019–20.

Andrey Melnichenko, pictured during Cop27 in Egypt last year, is currently living in luxury in Dubai – Thomas Hartwell/AP

Liabilities to taxpayers have arisen from the UKEF’s “Buyers’ Credit” scheme, which allows foreign companies to use UK-guaranteed bank loans to buy products from British exporters.

SUEK, the Siberian Coal Energy Company, was founded by Mr Melnichenko, who was named by Forbes in April as “Russia’s richest man” with a net worth estimated at $25.2bn (£20.62bn).

On the day Russia invaded Ukraine, he was one of the attendees invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin for a summit with leading oligarchs.

Asked about his appearance on the program in a recent interview with the Financial Times, he said: “You wake up and see missiles flying on TV, and you have a choice to go or not go. How can you not go?”

The Britain-sanctioned oligarch transferred ownership of SUEK to his Serbian wife Alexandra on March 8 last year – a day before he was placed under sanctions by the EU for links with Putin’s regime.

Three months later, sanctions were extended to Mrs. Melnichenko.

On March 8 last year the oligarch transferred ownership of SUEK to his Serbian wife Alexandra – Backgrid UK

Meanwhile Swiss sanctions have forced Melnichenko to relocate to Dubai from his luxury villa in the resort of St Moritz, where the oligarch’s £245 million motor yacht A is parked.

Mr Melnichenko’s £491million sailing yacht A was seized by the Italian government in March last year.

Ms Thornberry said: “It remains a complete mystery why the Government thought it was necessary to provide financial support to companies owned by Russian oligarchs, and it is a scandal that – as things stand – it is the British taxpayer who Who are ultimately going to pay the bills, while people like Andrey Melnichenko are living a life of unimaginable luxury in Dubai.

A UKEF spokesperson said: “UKEF provides loans, guarantees and insurance to help UK exporters win, deliver and receive payments overseas contracts, and our model means there is no net cost to the taxpayer. No. We stopped providing any new support for transactions in Russia and Belarus in March 2022.

“We also screen all applications for support to ensure that they comply with international standards set by the OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] Guidance and UKEF Policy.”

SUEK was contacted for comment.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com