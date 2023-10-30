UK takes steps to regulate booming crypto sector

Bitcoin fell below the $8,000 level due to global market turmoil and continued coronavirus fears. The photo shows the digital asset coins Ethereum, Ripple and Bitcoin. (Photo: Image by WorldSpectrum from Pixabay)

The United Kingdom is taking steps to establish itself as a regulatory leader in the growing world of cryptocurrencies, with plans to implement comprehensive regulations for the sector by 2024. This comes as the EU has already taken steps to clarify its stance on digital assets. , and as the importance of creating a secure, clear framework for crypto businesses continues to grow around the world.

Amid concerns over consumer protection and the fallout from the collapse of significant crypto exchanges like FTX, the UK Finance Ministry announced that it will mandate crypto market participants to obtain authorization from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) before providing services to the public. In view of these concerns, the proposed regulations aim to cover a wide variety of crypto activities, ranging from simple offerings of crypto assets to the operation of trading platforms and the provision of crypto-related loans.

UK Financial Services Minister Andrew Griffith expressed his excitement for the upcoming regulations, saying, “I am very pleased to be presenting these final proposals for cryptoasset regulation in the UK on behalf of the Government.” He said the country aims to become an important hub for crypto technology on the global stage.

An important aspect of regulation covers the emerging field of stable coins, digital currencies that typically tie themselves to government-issued fiat money. To strengthen financial stability and promote secure technological innovation, the Ministry has underlined its intention to give the FCA the authority to oversee these digital currencies by 2024.

Yet, as Britain moves forward, it walks a tightrope. The challenge is to craft rules that provide clarity and protection without stifling innovation. As Pinsent Masons lawyer Jonathan Cavill said: “The UK risks being left behind if it fails to attract crypto businesses.”

By comparison, the European Union has set a precedent with its own set of crypto regulations by establishing a licensing process for crypto firms. Meanwhile, across the pond, the US has lagged behind, with various bills still roaming the corridors of Congress and a definitive federal stance on the crypto industry yet to materialize.

The leader in the crypto sector, Bitcoin recently saw a resurgence in its value, rising to $38,872 – its highest level in almost 18 months. Speculation about an imminent exchange-traded Bitcoin fund in the US fueled the rise.

Due to the rapid advancements in the crypto world, coupled with its association with traditional finance, the move for clear, protective regulations has become all the more relevant. As countries like the UK position themselves as leaders in this digital frontier, the next few years will be crucial in defining the future trajectory of the crypto landscape.

