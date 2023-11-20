UK summons Wall Street titans to royal palaces to lure investment

(Bloomberg) — Soft power and past glory will be among Britain’s tools when it gathers the world’s finance giants for a summit to boost badly needed investment in the country.

Both Buckingham Palace and Hampton Court will be venues for prominent names on the guest list. Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman will speak with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, while JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon are coming. From the UK, bosses from Lloyds, Barclays, HSBC and Aviva are joining the leaders. From technology and fashion.

But as the government prepares to host a showdown that will also be attended by King Charles, business leaders are hoping the prelude to the Nov. 27 event will lead to concrete tax changes that will encourage investment.

Such measures are at the top of their wish list when Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt announces new fiscal plans on Wednesday. And if that happens, it will give Sunak something to hang his sales pitch on for a few days.

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch will highlight the UK’s historic achievements to set ambitions higher as she launches the programme.

For centuries, Hampton Court – southwest of London – has hosted William Shakespeare and Isaac Newton, according to a person familiar with the matter, and has been the site of meetings about the discovery of the New World, Badenoch is considering telling guests. Used to be.

Yet the lofty rhetoric contrasts a stark picture. The UK is still able to attract the majority of foreign direct investment coming into Europe, particularly in sectors with high value jobs, but according to the EY 2023 UK Attractiveness, France has taken the top spot for four years running, which it has overtaken the UK for. Had taken. Survey.

Government figures show that overall, FDI into the UK has fallen by more than 25% since 2016-17. Investment as a percentage of output continues to lag behind other G7 countries.

Many businesses complain about the lack of coherent policies, such as the troubling message sent by the government canceling part of a long-planned high-speed rail link.

The battle over Brexit and chaos within the Conservative Party are adding to the challenges, as internal divisions keep ministers moving from key positions.

Meanwhile, other countries are also on the mission of luring money. Just this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping said a new thing during his visit to America. Blackstone’s Schwarzman and BlackRock’s Larry Fink were among those present at an exclusive dinner in San Francisco.

“International investors look at the UK and they think it’s cheap, there’s abundant intellectual property,” said Simon French, managing director and head of research at Panmure Gordon. “But these competitive advantages are eroding. We are in a competitive sport.”

If Sunak is hoping for a reset, it could start with Hunt’s autumn statement.

Businesses want to make 100% corporation tax relief on capital investment permanent, saying it would have a “transformational impact”. This will also help in relieving the sting of the decision to keep corporation tax at 25%.

Hunt’s big demand is for companies to invest capital in the UK. According to Bloomberg Economics analysis, increasing public or private investment by 1% of GDP increases economic output by about 2% in the long run.

At the moment, economic trends have worsened and the Bank of England expects the economy to remain stable throughout the next year.

The investment summit is a copy of French President Emmanuel Macron’s “Choose France” program, which he first launched in 2018 to capture business elites on their way to the Davos World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Behind the scenes, executives are working hard to announce a large number of new investments at the event.

In 2021, when Boris Johnson, as Prime Minister, hosted a similar gathering at the Science Museum in London, the government said it generated £9.7 billion on the same day, creating more than 30,000 jobs. According to one executive who attended, that number was not scrutinized further.

But making commitments and a clear plan to follow through is key, according to Nigel Wilson, chief executive of Legal & General Group Plc, a U.K. insurer that has built one of the country’s largest investment arms in real-world assets like housing. .

Johnson’s push was part of an agenda to “level up” the UK to address regional inequality. L&G created a Rebuilding Britain Index to measure progress.

“Many of these targets have been missed, such as housing,” Wilson said. “But you have to have goals. That’s what Legal & General is all about and that’s what you can trust as a partner.”

This time, specific commitments are expected, with many business leaders expressing frustration about the lack of action and coordination within the government. They also point to the massive stimulus in the US Inflation Reduction Act.

Emmanuel Bury, UK country head at BNP Paribas, says the UK had early wind power, hydrogen and batteries. To sustain this, he said, it needed to “maintain momentum and de-risk private investment”.

Such views are set to be expressed at Hampton Court, where financiers will be joined by senior industry figures.

According to people familiar with the matter, schmoozing opportunities will be as important as public events, and most of the Cabinet is expected to attend. It will be a chance for senior bankers to meet clients and for Middle Eastern investors to come together with businesses, the people said.

Panmure Gordon’s French said, “It’s very easy to condemn these investment summits, but there is something humanizing about being in a room together.” “They can move the dial, they’re not just talking shop.”

–With assistance from Jamie Nimmo.

