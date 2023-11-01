LETCHELLEY PARK, England (AP) — Digital executives, tech company owners and researchers gathered at a former codebreaking spy base near London on Wednesday to discuss and better understand the extreme risks posed by cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Have been.

The two-day summit focuses on so-called frontier AI – the latest and most powerful systems that push technology to its limits, but may come with as-yet-unknown dangers. They are based on the foundation models that power chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard and are trained on vast pools of information sourced from the Internet.

About 100 people from 28 countries are expected to attend Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s two-day AI security summit, although the British government has declined to disclose the guest list.

The event is a show of love for Sunak, a tech-savvy former banker who wants to make Britain a hub of computing innovation and has framed the summit as the start of a global conversation about the safe development of AI. But Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to highlight the US administration’s more pragmatic approach in a separate speech in London on Wednesday.

She is scheduled to attend the summit on Thursday along with government officials from more than two dozen countries, including Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia and China, who were disinvited due to opposition from some members of Sunak’s ruling Conservative Party. it was done.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is also scheduled to discuss AI with Sunak in a livestream conversation on Thursday night. The tech billionaire was among those who signed a statement earlier this year warning about the dangers posed to humanity by AI.

Influential computer scientists such as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and executives from US artificial intelligence companies such as Anthropic and Yoshua Bengio, one of the “godfathers” of AI, are also expected to attend.

The meeting is being held at Bletchley Park, a former top secret base for World War II codebreakers that is seen as the birthplace of modern computing.

A key goal of Sunak is to get delegates to agree on a first communique about the nature of AI risks. He said the technology brings new opportunities but warned about the danger of frontier AI to humanity, as it could be used to create biological weapons or exploited by terrorists to sow fear and destruction. .

Sunak said last week that only governments, not companies, can keep people safe from the dangers of AI. However, in the same speech, he also urged not to rush into regulating AI technology and said that it needs to be fully understood first.

In contrast, Harris will stress the need to address the here and now, including “social harms already occurring, such as prejudice, discrimination and the spread of misinformation.”

Harris plans to emphasize that the Biden administration is “committed to holding companies accountable on behalf of the people in a way that doesn’t stifle innovation,” including through legislation.

“As history has shown, in the absence of regulation and strong government oversight, some technology companies choose to prioritize profits over the well-being of their customers; the safety of our communities; And the stability of our democracies,” she plans to say.

She will point to President Biden’s executive order this week establishing AI safeguards as evidence the US is leading by example in developing artificial intelligence regulations that serve the public interest. Among the measures she will announce is the creation of an AI Safety Institute, run through the Commerce Department, which will help set rules for “safe and trustworthy AI.”

Harris will also encourage other countries to sign the US-backed pledge to commit to the “responsible and ethical” use of AI for military purposes.

A White House official spoke on condition of anonymity to describe Harris’s speech and discussed her comments in advance.

