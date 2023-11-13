UK sued to count wood burning with carbon capture as 'negative emissions'

Environmental groups are taking the UK government to court on Monday (November 13) over plans to spend billions on biomass with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), a technology that aims to remove CO2 from the atmosphere using It is also being promoted by the European Union.

The plaintiffs say the BECCS technology relies on flawed accounting assumptions because it treats carbon derived from burning wood as negative emissions when the process is most neutral from a climate perspective.

A statement from The LifeScape Project and the Partnership for Policy Integrity (PPI), two environmental groups, said, “The government’s rationale for BECCS providing negative emissions violates the international carbon accounting protocols underpinning the Paris Agreement, of which the UK is a signatory.” There is a complainant in the case.

“Burning forest biomass and relying on BECCS for negative emissions will not contribute to the government’s legal obligation to achieve net zero by 2050,” he warned.

carbon payback period

The UK government’s biomass strategy, published in August, includes a chapter on BECCS, which outlines how the technology can deliver negative emissions.

BECCS relies on a simple assumption: because trees and plants draw CO2 from the atmosphere as they grow, burning biomass for electricity and storing the associated emissions underground will result in negative emissions.

However, scientists say the negative emissions will only be realized if new trees are planted and grow large enough to absorb the same amount of carbon dioxide – a process called the ‘carbon payback period’ that could take several decades. Can.

The European Academies Science Advisory Council (EASAC) stated, “Biomass energy is classified as renewable because it is assumed that the carbon in the collected materials will be removed from the atmosphere through re-growth and, over time, The carbon emitted upon combustion will be reabsorbed.” A consortium bringing together the national scientific academies of the 27 EU member states, as well as Norway and Switzerland.

But whereas in the case of solar and wind power, the typical carbon payback time – linked to mining and manufacturing – ranges from only months to a few years, the payback period for biomass is highly uncertain and depends heavily on the type of biomass used. It depends.

“Less-change crops and residues from sustainable forestry operations may have shorter payback periods, but harvesting of whole trees and additional extraction of stemwood may take several decades or even more,” EASAC said in a commentary published last year. That payment periods have been shown to span centuries.”

Saying “this delay is too long to contribute to meeting the Paris Agreement targets” for EU countries to reach climate neutrality by 2050, it urged policymakers to “suspend expectations that BECCs will achieve significant levels by 2050.” CDR can provide removal”.

Carbon accounting ‘gimmick’

Even proponents of BECCS acknowledge some caveats. For example, the UK’s own biomass strategy says that real carbon removal is only possible “if biomass is ‘well regulated’, meaning if it is produced with appropriate certification to avoid deforestation.” is obtained permanently”.

Meanwhile, campaigners say that BECCS may count towards net zero emissions at most, but may not contribute to negative emissions in the short term.

Indeed, under UN accounting rules, logging is considered a source of carbon that adds CO2 to the atmosphere and is considered net zero in the energy sector to avoid double counting of emissions.

So recalculating emissions when biomass is burned is either a mathematical mistake or a carbon accounting trick, said Mary Booth, director of PPI, one of the complainants in the UK legal case.

“It’s an accounting gimmick,” Booth told Euractiv, emphasizing that BECCS does not provide any net change in carbon emissions.

“Previously, carbon was embodied in trees and thus not in the atmosphere. Now, CO2 remains underground, so not yet in the atmosphere. But there has been no new ‘removal’ of CO2 from the atmosphere,” Booth stressed.

“They are committing the first deadly sin of carbon inventory – they are double counting carbon removal. It really wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that the entire plan is based on the inability or unwillingness of policy makers to do the math!”

EU results

According to campaigners, the UK legal case could spill over beyond the UK and have implications across the Channel, where the EU is promoting BECCS as a negative emissions technology.

On 30 November last year, the European Commission introduced a scheme to certify the removal of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere with new EU-wide rules for third-party verification, the management of certification schemes and the functioning of registries.

The proposal listed BECCS as one of the main technologies to ensure sustainable storage of CO2, along with carbon farming technologies such as carbon storage in products such as agro-forestry and wood-based construction materials.

Additionally, the EU Executive announced €180 million funding for a project to convert an existing heat and power biomass plant in Stockholm into a “world-class, full-scale” BECCS facility.

Proponents of the project say the Stockholm BECCS plant has the potential to remove approximately 7.0 Mt CO2eq in the first ten years of operation and will pave the way for a new market of net carbon removal.

But Booth said the project is based on the flawed assumption that biomass always has zero emissions, pointing to evidence showing that wood pellets used in Britain’s biomass plants and imported from the US have contributed to the US’s emissions. Deforestation has contributed to the loss of biodiverse forests in the Southeast as well as in Canada. Ahead of climate change.

“In the case of the Swedish BECCS project, assuming that the wood comes from Sweden, if you did the math and added up all the sinks and all the emissions from the energy sector and the land sector… you would see that the BECCS project benefits Zero emissions, at the most, not negative emissions,” Booth told Euractiv.

“It comes back to the old problem – they want to treat biomass as actually having ‘zero’ emissions, based solely on the accounting convention of counting biomass as zero in the energy sector,” Booth said. “

The project promoter, Stockholm Exergy, did not respond to Euractiv’s request for comment.

