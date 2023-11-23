UK small-cap shares look cheap right now

Image Source: Getty Images

Some small UK companies announced they would accept takeover offers late last week.

Premium Pub and Hotel Chain City Pub Group set to be acquired by a larger rival Young and Company, Its shares jumped 37% upon the announcement.

Meanwhile, Fancy Chocolatier Hotel Chocolate said it has accepted an offer from American multinational confectionery giant Mars Inc. There has been a tremendous increase of 162% in its shares.

What do these acquisitions mean for investors? And what do they tell us about valuations in the wider UK small companies sector?

Are UK small-cap stocks on offer at bargain prices right now?

premium liquor

The boards of Capital Pub Group and Young & Company announced that they have agreed terms for the acquisition in a cash and share deal. For each share held by Capital Pub shareholders, they will receive 108.75p in cash and 0.032658 new Young shares.

The net value implied is 145p per share. This represents a 48% premium to Capital Pub’s 99p share price before the announcement, and a 65% premium to its average price of 88p over the last three months.

glass half full

To take the deal forward, shareholders of both companies will have to vote in favor of it. And it is possible that another company (eg Fuller, Smith and Turner) may come with higher bid.

Investors who bought into City Pub Group in the last three months will be very pleased. Investors who bought at 50p per share during the 2020 pandemic fundraise will be happier still. On the other hand, those who backed the company at 170p when it was floated on the stock market in 2017 will probably be less disappointed.

chocs away

Hotel Chocolat announced that it has been recommended and is recommending to shareholders to accept an all cash offer of 375p per share from Mars for the company.

This represents a 170% premium on Hotel Chocolate’s 139p share price before the announcement, and a 194% premium on its average price of 127p over the last 60 days.

done and dusted

Hotel Chocolat needs shareholder approval for the deal. But with a board of directors including the two founders (each of whom hold a 27% stake in the company), it looks more or less done and dusted.

Moreover, given the huge premium being paid by Mars, it seems unlikely that any other potential suitor would envision a bidding war with America’s fourth-largest private company.

Investors who backed Hotel Chocolate when it launched in 2016 at 148p per share will get a good return on their investment.

But, like Capital Pub Group, there have been times when Hotel Chocolat’s shares have been attractively priced, and at times the valuation has been less attractive.

clues to value

The interesting question now – for investors who don’t own shares in City Pub Group or Hotel Chocolat – is whether other UK small-cap stocks are trading at cheaper prices in the market.

There are clues that suggest they might be, too. ftse smallcap The index is 18% below the level two years ago. and the UK’s other main small companies index – the FTSE AIM All-Share – 42% of its value has been wiped out due to stomach-churning.

In contrast, large-cap FTSE 100 In fact there has been an increase of 4% in the same period.

Small-cap diversification

Here at The Motley Fool, we often extol the virtues of owning a diversified portfolio of stocks. By this we mean investing in businesses covering a wide variety of industries and different geographical areas.

Investing across the market capitalization range of large, medium, and small companies is another means of diversification.

Now, small-cap stocks are generally considered inherently more risky, and may not be suitable for all investors. Nevertheless, there are many good businesses within the FTSE SmallCap and AIM All-Share indexes.

And there are many names you’ll probably be familiar with. cinema series every manOver 50 insurance and leisure specialist Storyand retailers Topps Tiles In addition to the aforementioned Young & Company and Fuller, Smith & Turner – to name three.

trade small caps

So, here we are in the universe of small companies.

UK small-cap indexes are well below their levels a few years ago.

And business buyers are currently willing to pay a large premium (City Pub Group) or very large premium (hotel Chocolat) over the prices at which these businesses were trading on the stock market.

This tells me the market may offer a lot of UK small caps at cheap prices right now.

