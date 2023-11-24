Shoppers are expected to buy fewer items during Black Friday sales, which will reach their peak this weekend, as the affordability crisis and a strike at some Amazon warehouses have hit business.

British consumers are expected to spend slightly more this year than in 2022, but data suggests they will buy fewer goods as the effects of inflation fade.

Vouchercodes are expected to spend around £8.7bn between Friday morning and Monday night, according to GlobalData’s analysis. That compares with inflation of 3.4% in non-food goods in October, up just 0.4% from a year earlier, according to the British Retail Consortium trade body.

Retailers have been offering discounts for weeks as the warm start of autumn leaves some people with huge stocks of clothing and shoes, while households are cautious about spending on non-essentials amid high food and energy bills.

Unlike previous years, which have seen shoppers jostle for cheap TVs and other expensive home goods on Black Friday, spending this time is expected to focus on discounted Christmas gifts.

Spending has slowed ahead of Black Friday and online retailing firm IMRG reported a 6.2% decline in sales in the second week of November after a 0.5% increase in the first week. It is estimated that online spending will be down 2% on Black Friday, leading to a decline in sales of ready-packaged gifts and clothing.

According to industry analyst Kantar, last year Amazon contributed more than 9% of Black Friday spending in the UK, well ahead of second-place John Lewis with 4.8%.

However, the online retail company founded by Jeff Bezos could face disruption from a day of action at its huge Coventry warehouse by workers campaigning for better pay and conditions. The Coventry strike will form part of an international day of action, Make Amazon Pay, which will see strikes or protests taking place in more than 30 countries to demand better conditions inside the company’s huge warehouses.

The bleak outlook comes after total retail sales fell 2.7% year-on-year last month, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The sale of clothing and household items has been most affected.

Amid growing concerns over online scams, rising delivery costs and skepticism about the level of bargains on offer, physical stores have performed better than internet retail. Consumers are also more confident about visiting busy shopping areas as the fear of contracting Covid has diminished.

The number of shoppers visiting high streets, shopping centers and retail parks is expected to rise by 2%, according to Dianne Wehrle of consultancy firm Randall Intelligence & Insights – although this is still around 10% below pre-Covid levels. ,

He said this was partly because “the less money you have the more you want to make informed decisions”.

Wehrle said retail venues have now recovered from the decline in visitor numbers during the pandemic and the situation is unlikely to improve further. “The difference between now and pre-Covid is largely driven by hybrid working. “Many of us go to town centers and shopping centers less.”

However, retailers are hoping that the slow Black Friday pace is a sign that shoppers are looking for bargains this weekend. Young shoppers are also particularly excited about the event, with social media playing a bigger role than ever in inspiring people to buy trending items like electrically heated hoodies.

Mark Pettican, head of debit and credit card operator Barclaycard Payments, said last year’s discount program was influenced by the football World Cup, with England’s matches on Black Friday leading to spending cuts in the UK. Fears of an impending Royal Mail strike, affecting home deliveries across the UK, also led to a decline in online sales in 2022.

Pettican said: “Spending growth continues to lag inflation as value-seeking consumers search for bargains. This could either be a sign that cost-of-living pressures will make cautious consumers reluctant to part with their cash, or it could indicate that buyers are waiting for discounts, increasing demand for deals. Retailers will naturally be hopeful for the latter.