UK shares may rise in 2024! Now is the time to buy dip?

Surely UK shares can’t struggle in 2024 in the same way as they did in 2023, right? I am optimistic and envision a better market scenario.

Let’s take a look at some scenarios that could trigger a market rally as well as some stocks I’m considering buying when I’m able to do so.

macroeconomic and geopolitical changes

It seems as if the government’s disastrous mini-Budget last year has only added to the macroeconomic turmoil we have recently found ourselves in. Inflation is skyrocketing and interest rates have also increased continuously. Byproducts of these issues are the cost-of-living crisis, high energy and food prices, as well as uncertain housing markets.

Inflation appears to be moving towards the government’s target level of 2%. This has led analysts to speculate that we may be on the receiving end of several consecutive interest rate hikes recently. If this were the case, the economy would be in a much better condition and the market could move upward. The housing market may begin to gain positive momentum again and inflation in food and potentially energy prices may take us out of the current cost of living problem.

The tragic events in Ukraine as well as the recent conflict in the Middle East have also wreaked havoc. For example, Russia is one of the largest producers and exporters of fossil fuels. After the invasion of Ukraine, sanctions from other countries not wanting to deal with the superpower drove up the cost of fuel. Like most people, I am hopeful for a peaceful resolution in Europe, as well as a ceasefire and long-term solution in the Middle East. Positive developments may also help global markets and investor sentiment generally.

Cheap shares available now

VODAFONE There have been recent changes to streamline operations and focus on growth opportunities. This is an area I am excited about. It wants to gain a foothold in the emerging African market, where telecom adoption is growing rapidly. A price-to-earnings ratio of two makes the shares extremely cheap to me. One risk I would keep an eye on is its debt load. This may hamper the upward movement of its shares as well as its returns.

aviva In my view the shares really look underappreciated and undervalued. Also, this would be an excellent stock to increase my passive income with its dividend yield of 7.5%. Although dividends are never guaranteed, Aviva’s earnings appear to be well covered. Plus, stocks look cheap only at a price-to-book ratio of more than one. This is lower than its competitors in the market. Any continued macroeconomic issues could reduce demand for Aviva’s non-essential insurance products. This may impact performance and payments.

National Grid This is arguably the most defensive stock on the FTSE index if you ask me. It owns and operates electricity and gas transmission systems in the UK. Everyone needs energy, and with no competitors, this monopoly should allow him to keep performance stable. In my view, the P/E ratio of five and the dividend yield of 5.5% make the shares an attractive option right now. Strict regulation from the government can curb any passive income and maintaining such a significant and extensive network of infrastructure can also be costly.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool UK recommends Vodafone Group Public. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

