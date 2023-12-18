UK set to introduce carbon levy on imported goods in 2027

Britain is set to impose a carbon levy on imported goods under plans announced by the Treasury to help prevent undercutting British companies by foreign manufacturers.

The Treasury said the proposed new tax, to come into force in 2027, would ensure imports of products such as iron, steel, aluminium, ceramics and cement from abroad would face a so-called carbon price equivalent to products made in Britain.

Carbon pricing is used by governments to help reduce emissions by charging carbon pollution to encourage industries to cut greenhouse gases.

There are increasing calls for the UK government to tackle “carbon leakage”, due to concerns that UK companies are having to import cheaper, but more carbon, from countries where they charge low or no carbon price.

The Treasury said the plans would help boost UK industry investment to level the playing field and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “This levy will ensure that carbon intensive products from abroad – such as steel and ceramics – face a carbon price higher than those produced in the UK, ensuring that our decarbonisation efforts translate into global emissions reductions. Be done.

“This should give UK industry the confidence to invest in decarbonisation as the world moves towards net zero.”

The Treasury said the fee under the planned new carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) will depend on the difference between the amount of carbon emitted in the manufacturing of the imported product as well as the carbon price applicable in the country where it is produced . Which is paid for by UK equivalent manufacturers.

According to the Treasury, it follows a consultation on carbon leakage solutions, which found that 85% of those who responded believe the problem is a current or future risk to their decarbonization efforts.

The Treasury will now consult on the levy plans in 2024, including its design and delivery as well as the precise list of goods and products to be covered.

