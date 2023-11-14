UK producers say indie film business is headed for ‘market failure’

Producer body Pact has said the UK independent film sector is heading towards “market failure” due to industry conditions and inflation.

Pact, which represents a range of indie production companies, made the shocking assessment in response to a UK government consultation on film and high-end TV.

“The UK independent film sector is struggling and is now at the point of market failure,” the trade body said in written evidence to the government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport, which organized the consultation. “Challenging market conditions, rising talent and crew costs, and changing viewing habits have made it harder for indie films to compete with HETV.” [high-end TV] And big-budget US studio films.”

Pact continued that “without immediate government intervention the sector will no longer be viable, which will impact the talent pipeline and jobs in the indie film sector and the broader audiovisual economy.”

He says the decline in indie films is a result of difficulty raising finance and the “slow return” of audiences to theaters. He has proposed increasing tax relief to 40% for films with budgets of £1 million to £15 million to help the sector.

Pact UK is one of a number of screen industry stakeholders who have contributed evidence to the consultation.

Paramount reiterated the Pact’s concern for independent film production, stating in their written testimony that they are “well aware that small films struggle for funding.” This is compounded by the challenges of increased costs, access to talent and changing audience habits.” The studio said it supports the pact’s suggestion of an increased tax rate.

UK broadcaster Channel 4, which also runs a feature film division called Film4, said that streaming platforms are also creating a more challenging environment for indie projects because they have “deeper pockets” and are facing rising talent and crew salary costs. Are not affected. As well as supporting an increased tax rate for indie productions, Film4 suggested increasing support for indie film sales and distribution, such as removing VAT on exhibition, as well as “supporting more UK independent film”. “Increasing liability on streamers for.”

Studios who gave written evidence at the consultation also touched on a number of other issues, including AI, exhibition windows (Warner Bros. Discovery suggested scrapping the maximum two-week law) and changes to HMRC practices including the rejection of production fees and a new definition. discussed. “Connected parties” have eliminated some UK film and high-end TV tax reliefs.

Many stakeholders pointed out that the UK production sector is currently growing rapidly, but there is increasing competition around the world to attract film and TV producers.

“The production landscape is highly competitive, with jurisdictions constantly looking for ways to attract high-end TV and film production,” Amazon said. “Short-term policy changes or additional costs of doing business can have an immediate impact on production moving away from the UK, and at short notice.”

UK-founded production company Fulwell 73, which produces shows including “The Kardashians”, said: “The industry is at an inflection point. Rapid growth is expected for HETV over the next few years, but that production needs to be based in the UK.” There is no need. The industry could become a ten billion pound UK success story in the next few years, or it could decline rapidly like us. Competitors improve their offering – what we do now determines Will decide which path we take.

Source: variety.com