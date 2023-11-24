Ryanair will reduce its services from the UK to various destinations including Faro and Portugal next summer

Hotspot holiday destination Portugal is about to get a little more difficult to reach next year after one airline made significant flight cuts.

Low-cost carrier Ryanair has announced it is closing services to several popular cities in the summer of 2024 due to ‘increased airport charges’.

It might even stop flying to a much-loved island altogether.

The move will mean prices for flights are likely to rise, but there’s good news if you want to get to Portugal by train instead.

Ryanair reduces flights to Portugal

The number of aircraft based in the archipelago Madeira will be halved, and the budget airline has warned it could close its base there altogether, as it has done with Ponta Delgada in the Azores.

Company owner Michael O’Leary criticized the new charges introduced by ANA Aeroportos de portugalWhich manages 10 hubs across the country.

He said, “Unfortunately, we are here to announce cuts, as we have recently been the victim of the ANA/Vinci monopoly, which has imposed an extraordinary increase in airport fees for next year.”

O’Leary cited this as the reason for closing the Ponta Delgada base this winter.

He added, “If ANA continues these latest monopoly price increases until 2024, Ryanair will have to shorten one of its two Madeira-based aircraft and significantly reduce our schedule from Faro and Porto for summer 2024.” Intends.”

Portugal airport fees hindering post-Covid tourism recovery

airport Charges across the country are set to increase by an average of 14.6 per cent in 2024, amounting to around €1.60 per passenger per flight.

“The ANA monopoly should follow the example of other major European airports, particularly in Spain, and Portugal to help stimulate post-COVID traffic and tourism recovery,” O’Leary said. “Tariffs should be frozen or reduced.”

“Instead, the ANA is causing harm Portugal’Competitiveness with this excessive and unjustified 17 percent increase in fares, which will impact much-needed tourism development, particularly on Madeira and the Azores islands.

How to go to Portugal by train

Ryanair’s reduced flight schedule from the UK means fewer seats available and higher prices.

A more sustainable and comfortable alternative is to fly to Portugal catch the train, It’s quite a circuitous route at this point, but there are plenty of beautiful sights to enjoy and stops in the two busy capital cities.

The journey involves taking the Eurostar from London to Paris, stopping overnight in the French capital and then traveling by TGV to Barcelona and changing for Madrid.

You stay another night in Madrid, and then take a three-train combo to reach Lisbon on the third day.

Thankfully, there is news that Portuguese rail company Renfe may launch direct services Connecting Madrid and Lisbon and the northwestern Spanish port city of A Coruña to Porto.

New high speed rail line Madrid and Lisbon could be linked via Badajoz in six hours by 2027.

