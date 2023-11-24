A kitchen table in Riga, Latvia on August 06, 2023. Nurfoto via Getty Images

Police in England are conducting raids and making arrests in a crackdown on the illegal sale of a drug often used for weight loss.

Ozempic is one of the “semaglutide” group of drugs that took social media by storm last year.

With demand high and supply low, regulators believe the liquid containing the ingredient is now being sold on the black market in the UK

Manufactured by Novo Nordisk, Ozempic is actually intended to help people with type 2 diabetes take care of their blood sugar levels.

But it is also being used “off-label” to help people lose weight, with celebrities like Elon Musk saying the injection has helped them lose weight.

In the UK, semaglutides such as Ozempic are legally available only with a doctor’s prescription. But regulators told the BBC’s Newsbeat service that a “small-scale” black market for the drugs was emerging.

The outlet previously discovered semaglutides for sale on social media and cosmetics outlets.

This week, police raided a home in the north of England and arrested a man suspected of selling drugs illegally online. Authorities found vials of a liquid they believe contained this ingredient.

Andy Morling, deputy director of criminal enforcement at the country’s Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency, says his team is planning more raids and trying to take down online advertisements for semaglutides.

In the UK, it is illegal to advertise prescription-only medicines to the general public.

Common side effects of the medications may include nausea, diarrhea, stomach pain, and nausea. But they can also cause serious side effects like kidney, gall bladder, pancreas and vision problems.

It is possible that semaglutides may cause thyroid tumors, including cancer, but this has only been observed in rodent studies.

Morling told BBC Newsbeat: “The best that can happen to you is that you lose your money to a scam… and the worst that can happen is that you end up in hospital.”

Global demand for Ozempic has exceeded supply for several months, with the UK expected to face shortages for at least the next year.

In July, campaigners warned that people with diabetes were being deprived of the drug because doctors prescribed it “off-label” for weight loss.

But other semaglutides are expected to be used more widely as slimming aids in the country.

In September, Novo Nordisk launched semaglutide Vegovy in the UK for weight loss, with the country’s government announcing a £40 million ($51 million) fund to improve access to the drug.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said at the time that obesity “puts a huge strain” on the country’s public health system, the National Health Service.

“Using the latest drugs to help people lose weight will be a game-changer by helping tackle dangerous obesity-related health conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and cancer,” he said. He said Wegovi and similar drugs can reduce the pressure. On hospitals, help people live longer and healthier lives, and help cut down the waiting lists for health care.

NHS medical director Steve Powis said the drugs could help tackle obesity, high rates of which “can have devastating consequences for the health of the country” and put “significant pressure” on health services.

follow me Twitter Or LinkedIn.

I am a former correspondent for the award-winning health policy publication, Health Service Journal. My work exposing shortages of PPE in hospitals during the pandemic was recognized as “Excellence in Coronavirus Reporting” by Press Gazette. I’ve been a journalist for seven years and have also written for Newsweek and Metro.co.uk.

Read more Read less

Source: www.forbes.com