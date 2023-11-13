UK pension funds are taking action to create affordable homes

Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

As the housing crisis deepens, UK pension funds are rushing to build affordable homes.

The Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC), a specialist insurer of defined benefit pension schemes, is the latest to enter the market. The developer is building 125 affordable homes in Kingston upon Thames, south-west London, in partnership with London Square and its affordable housing subsidiary, Square Roots.

The £50 million project, which is due to be completed by November 2025, is supported by a £4.9 million grant from the Mayor of London’s Affordable Housing Programme. This is the company’s first direct investment in affordable housing. PIC intends to invest £500 million over the next five years to build approximately 1,000 affordable homes in England and Wales.

“Whatever pension plan we adopt, we have to back each plan with a portfolio of assets,” said Alan Twining, PIC’s lead manager on the Kingston project.

“What [affordable housing] The offers are highly predictive of inflation-linked rental cash flows, much of which is driven by central government policy. They are sustainable investments. They are there for the long term; It’s a really good match for what we’re trying to do in terms of paying pensioners and helping build homes for people who desperately need it.

PIC, which insures 339,900 pension scheme members across FTSE 100 companies and the public sector and has financial investments of £44.9 billion, has also invested in build-to-rent developments, student accommodation and senior living.

Legal & General last year pledged to build 3,000 affordable homes over five years, starting with The Junction, a brownfield site that has been vacant for two decades in the West Midlands. Partnering with Lovells, L&G is in discussions to build 1,000 affordable homes there. The overall program is supported by a £138 million grant from Homes England.

In Kingston, homes will be built on the site of an NHS clinic which closed two years ago, with 44 apartments to be made available for affordable London rents, and 81 apartments to be made available for shared ownership. The former fares will be set at what the Mayor of London considers “genuinely affordable”.

According to research conducted by the National Housing Federation and Heriot-Watt University’s homelessness charity Crisis, around 340,000 new homes are needed each year in England, of which 145,000 should be affordable homes.

However, according to government data, an average of only 50,000 affordable homes were built every year between 1991 and 2022. Last year, 59,175 affordable homes were completed in England, up 13% on the previous year, and similar to pre-pandemic levels.

Housing associations have built most of those homes in the past, but this has slowed dramatically due to high inflation due to rising construction and operating costs, rising borrowing costs and government-introduced rent caps.

The King’s speech last week contained no new measures to tackle rising homelessness and a lack of affordable social housing. However, Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, has said that if the party wins the next general election, it will deliver the biggest increase in affordable housing “in a generation” by being tough on developers and reforming planning rules.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com