UK officials assess long-term defense trade ties with Ukraine

LONDON – Britain has launched its first defense trade mission to Ukraine as the government there steps up efforts to secure military trade with Kiev.

The mission included companies such as BAE Systems, Babcock, Thales, KBR and AMS joining the British government-led visit to the Ukrainian capital on 13-14 December.

The British Defense Ministry said in a statement that the visit would result in the launch of additional defense trade missions in 2024.

Defense Procurement Minister James Cartlidge was quoted as saying, “The UK Government and UK industry will continue to work closely with our Ukrainian partners, taking advantage of opportunities for co-operation and promoting our defense industries.”

The trade mission brought together UK and Ukrainian government officials with UK and Ukrainian industry officials to discuss long-term cooperation opportunities.

The industry has received this boost due to arms support from London which has been increasing for months. Fellow European countries are also looking to combine their military support with business development strategies in the war-torn country, and national giants such as Rhinemetal and Thales are among those striking deals with Kiev.

Initially, those opportunities are primarily for support of sometimes obsolete weapons that have come to Ukraine from Western governments after the Russian invasion began last year. But it is also likely to include new weapon systems.

BAE announced in August that it was setting up an office in Kiev and considering the possibility of manufacturing and supporting its L119 light gun locally.

Following the trade mission the company went ahead and announced that it has signed a teaming agreement with subsidiary AMS Integrated Solutions to pursue opportunities to maintain and repair BAE-made artillery systems in the country.

There was no mention of the type of platforms likely to be included in the proposal, but the British have donated AS90 155 mm tracked howitzers and L119 105 mm guns to the Ukrainian army.

According to the proposal AMS would use existing maintenance centers in Ukraine, where the company employs local engineers.

AMS already has an agreement with the UK Ministry of Defense to repair platforms in use in Ukraine and has set up facilities in the country to carry out this work.

Babcock has also set up a local office and announced last week that it has been awarded a three-year contract by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry for the support and maintenance of two mine countermeasures ships following their transfer from the UK Royal Navy.

British contractor activities in Ukraine predate the invasion, with an agreement reached by both governments and Babcock to enhance Kiev’s maritime capabilities.

Earlier this year the company secured a £50 million ($63 million), 12-month deal to support the operation of Challenger 2 main battle tanks and other armored vehicles donated to Ukrainian forces.

The MoD statement announcing the trade mission also said Thales had signed a memorandum of understanding with Ukrainian unmanned aerial systems business Aerodrone, which will see engineers from the French company’s Northern Ireland operation take part in an unspecified project. Is included.

Andrew Chuter is a defense news correspondent in the United Kingdom.

Source: www.defensenews.com