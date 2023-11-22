Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced that the UK hourly National Living Wage will rise by almost 10% from April, reflecting a significant rise in the minimum wage and apprentice pay rates.

Britain’s Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt has confirmed a substantial increase in the national living wage, which will see it rise to £11.44 (€13.15) an hour from April next year.

The news follows recommendations from the Low Pay Commission, which represent a significant increase of £1.02 from the current rate of £10.42.

The increase – which the Treasury describes as the biggest cash increase ever – is equivalent to an annual increase of £1,800 for those on the lowest incomes.

Until now, the National Living Wage only applied to Britons aged 23 and over. However, by next year, access to pay will expand to 21 and 22-year-olds, affecting approximately 2 million people.

Not only is the national living wage rising, but the minimum wage rate and the lowest legal wage for apprentices are also set to rise significantly.

The minimum wage for 18 to 20 year olds will rise to at least £8.60 an hour from April, an increase of £1.11.

Meanwhile, the minimum wage for 16 and 17-year-olds, as well as apprentices, will rise to £6.40 an hour, which marks an increase of £1.12 on last year.

Celebrating the news, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said the move aims to “end low pay in the country, delivering on our manifesto promise and building on the positive impact it has had on the national living wage since its introduction in 2016.” “The impact has to continue.”

Treasury Chief Secretary Laura Trott avoided commenting on whether government measures such as tax cuts were affected by the Tories’ position in the polls, which have consistently placed them around 20% behind the opposition Labor Party.

Instead, he said Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have taken challenging decisions in the national interest to tackle inflation.

Since its inception in 2016, the National Living Wage has played a key role in reshaping the pay landscape. The Treasury argues that by raising the living wage to two-thirds of average earnings, they have reduced the proportion of workers on low hourly wages from 21.3% in 2010 to 8.9% today.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “Supported by increases in the national living wage, the proportion of workers on low hourly wages has more than halved since 2010.”

“In addition, the personal tax threshold has been doubled, allowing working individuals to earn £1,000 per month tax-free for the first time,” the spokesperson said. “This move reaffirms the government’s commitment to ensuring work always pays.”

