Lower inflation rates could reduce interest payments due on variable mortgage plans, but analysts warn that this will not happen right away.

For those trying to predict mortgage rate changes in the UK, the past few months have shown some mixed signals.

After a period of high inflation in the UK, economists got good news in October, as the rate of price rise continued to decline.

The consumer price index, a common way of measuring how fast costs are rising, was down 4.6% on the year in October, up from 6.3% in September.

While inflation is still above the Bank of England (BoE) target of 2%, there has been speculation about interest rate cuts, which are used as a means to control inflation.

For homeowners on variable mortgage deals, this will be a welcome decision.

If the BOE interest rate drops below its current value of 5.25%, the amount they have to pay each month is likely to decrease.

Before the decision to keep rates steady in September, the UK saw 14 consecutive interest rate rises, meaning their payments on variable mortgage plans were skyrocketing.

Yet while many are eagerly awaiting a major cut in monthly fees, analysts say it won’t come immediately.

“Whatever interest rate you paid on your mortgage in November, chances are you can budget to pay the same rate for the next six months,” said Amy Knight, personal finance expert at NerdWallet UK.

Why are experts betting on stable rates?

Although inflation data is moving in the right direction, there are several reasons why the BoE is hesitant to lower interest rates and undo its progress.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Governor Andrew Bailey reiterated his stance from last month: “Rates need to remain at these levels for an extended period to get inflation back on target on a sustained basis.”

This cautious approach will also take into account pessimistic fiscal forecasts for the UK, such as those from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Earlier this year, the OBR predicted the country’s economy would grow 1.8% in 2024 and 2.5% in 2025, but in November, these figures were cut to 0.7% in 2024 and 1.4% in 2025.

Furthermore, the OBR expects inflation to remain above the 2% target until the first half of 2025, a year later than previously forecast.

The Bank of England will hold its next meeting to set interest rates on December 14, and new inflation data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) will be released on December 20.

How to deal with price rise?

If you are struggling with repayments, your lender is there to offer help and advice, and one option may be to change your mortgage plan.

For homeowners on a standard variable rate (SVR), it’s easy to switch to a new deal whenever you want, but for those on fixed rate plans, it can be a little more complicated.

Whether you stay with the same bank or choose a new lender, there are often fees for leaving your fixed mortgage plan before your current product limit is reached, so you need to evaluate your options carefully.

There’s also the option of mortgage forbearance, which means you’ll keep your current plan, but you’ll temporarily stop monthly payments or make smaller contributions.

According to financial advisors, this is often a risky solution.

NerdWallet’s Amy Knight points out, “While mortgage forbearance may provide short-term relief to help get your finances back on track, it may cost your mortgage more in the long run and impact your credit score. “

Fixed-rate mortgages offer less flexibility than variable deals, yet payments are not directly dependent on fluctuations in base rates set by the BOE.

In the UK, fixed-plan fees have been falling since the end of July as falling inflation and stable interest rates make lenders more confident.

“The average rate on a two-year 60% LTV fixed rate mortgage for home buyers with a 40% deposit has fallen to 4.90% on November 28, from a peak of 6.38% on July 25,” Knight said.

