A trade association representing banks estimates UK lending to buy a home will fall by 8% in 2024.

In a report, UK Finance said higher interest rates and housing costs would make it harder for people to access mortgage credit, which is based on affordability.

It is predicted that this trend will lead to a decline in all loans and a higher number of repayments over the next year.

However, the lending outlook is expected to remain better till 2025.

UK Finance said it expects loans to buy homes in the UK to fall from £130bn in 2023 to £120bn next year.

James Tach, head of analytics at UK Finance, said: “2023 was a challenging year for both potential and existing mortgage borrowers, facing affordability pressures from higher interest rates and increased costs of living, as well as home affordability. “Prices are still high.” Income”.

He said: “The majority of existing customers who wish to refinance their loan choose to take a product transfer with their current lender, where an affordability test is not required.”

These challenges have caused some homeowners to fall behind on their mortgage payments, causing arrears to accumulate.

Mortgage backlog is projected to increase from 105,600 cases by the end of 2023 to 128,800 by the end of 2024, amounting to more than 2.5% of the outstanding amount.

There were an estimated 4,400 recaptures in 2023, which UK Finance called an “incredibly low number by historical comparisons”.

It reported that due to strict affordability tests and low unemployment, more than 99% of the 10.8 million mortgages in the UK are no longer in arrears.

The report said unemployment has, historically, been the main cause of mortgage arrears – which remains at very low levels.

Higher bills in 2023 also took their toll on the re-mortgage market, with fewer homeowners able to meet affordability requirements.

UK Finance was more bullish about 2025, saying it will take some time for the pressure on household finances to ease, but it expects to see a turnaround.

According to Sarah Thompson, managing director of financial services at online mortgage broker and advisor Mortgage Scout, the mortgage market has become more efficient in dealing with customers who are experiencing financial difficulties, especially since the pandemic.

Ms Thompson said that despite it looking like 2024 will be a challenging year, households have been very good at adapting to the new lending landscape and “minimizing the conditions”.

