UK money managers are in trouble as their own shares are falling

They are supposed to be in the business of making money for their clients, but Britain’s biggest wealth management firms have seen the value of their shares fall after new rules were introduced to give clients a better deal.

The biggest loser has been St James’s Place, whose shares have fallen 44 per cent – or £2.6 billion – since consumer duty rules came into force in July.

Britain’s biggest wealth manager, SJP, has cut fees for long-standing clients and plans to eliminate controversial early withdrawal penalties to comply with new rules.

The changes will cost the company around £150 million when they take effect in 2025.

The company has come under criticism for a ‘cruise and cufflinks’ mentality that rewarded its top salesmen at the expense of customers, who faced charges of up to 6 per cent for early exits from their pension investments. The firm says the culture has been improved.

From 2017 the pension withdrawal fee has been capped at 1 per cent.

City watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority wants companies to focus on ‘fair value’ and ‘good outcomes’ for customers.

Experts say the FCA, which was attacked for failing to curb excessive charges, is finally baring its teeth and starting to regulate prices for the benefit of customers.

David McCann, an analyst at investment bank Numis, said: ‘We think this regulation may actually move very close to that description, given that it will be the ultimate arbiter of whether a company charges ‘reasonable’ prices. Is it happening or not?

Investors are already drawing their own conclusions and selling shares in other money managers.

Since the new rules came into force, Aberdeen shares have fallen 19 per cent, AJ Bell shares have fallen 28 per cent and Schroders shares have fallen 17 per cent, while Hargreaves Lansdowne has fallen 18 per cent. Is.

McCann also noted that apart from SJP, most companies have said little about their consumer charge obligations, with general comments of ‘no significant change to our business’ or seeing the new rules as a ‘pure opportunity’ except.

McCann said, ‘We feel that such comments may underestimate the risks that some in the sector face that we have identified and may result in investors being disappointed.’

Investment platforms such as Hargreaves Lansdown, which take a cut from the interest earned on clients’ cash, have also caught the eye of transparency campaigner Gina Miller of wealth manager SCM Direct.

He said, ‘This is a complete scam.’ ‘Such deductions from customers’ savings should be banned immediately by the regulator.’

An FCA spokesperson said: ‘We want competitive markets where products are sold clearly and priced fairly.

‘The consumer charge is not about us setting the price. This means that finance companies are proving to themselves, and if necessary to us, that the fees they charge reflect the value they provide to customers.

‘If they can’t, they need to make changes.’ SJP was contacted for comment.

