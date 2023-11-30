UK launches investigation into Jeff Zucker’s Emirates-backed bid for The Telegraph

The government’s review of the deal is expected to conclude by the end of January. The Culture Secretary said the review would include questions about “the need for accurate presentation of news and free expression of views in newspapers”.

In a move that stunned rivals, Redbird IMI said it would pay off the debts of The Telegraph’s owners directly, canceling an open auction for the publications already underway. If Mr. Zucker’s effort is ultimately blocked by regulators, the auction would restart, giving his rivals a second chance to secure control.

Mr. Zucker, 58, was ousted from CNN last year because he failed to disclose an affair with a colleague. Mr. Zucker, who has been widely discussed in the media for decades, is the son of former President Donald J. Became a political lightning rod because of his complicated history with Trump. In 2003, as chairman of NBC, he greenlit Mr. Trump’s reality show “The Apprentice,” turning the real estate developer into a national sensation. At CNN, Mr. Zucker broadcast hours of unfiltered coverage of Mr. Trump’s early campaign rallies; After Mr. Trump became president, CNN was attacked by conservatives for its anti-Trump bias.

Britons who were unfamiliar with Mr Zucker’s track record have got a crash course this week in the pages of London’s newspapers, which have documented every turn of the Telegraph saga with his signature outrageousness. His lengthy Telegraph interview was illustrated with a giant photo of Mr. Zucker smiling next to Mr. Trump and his wife, Melania, taken during his NBC days.

If the Telegraph deal closes, said Mr. Zucker, who lives in Manhattan and enjoys being part of the news business, he would be unlikely to handle day-to-day editorial matters. But he will oversee The Telegraph’s financial strategy, including potential expansion into the United States, where, Mr. Zucker said, he sees a market “for a true center-right media outlet.”

“If you have a brand that has the journalistic integrity of The Telegraph and the energy of the UK outlets, which is really missing in the States, I think it’s a good combination,” he told The Telegraph.

Source: www.nytimes.com