UK investors returned to equities for the first time in six months, as asset managers looked to realign their portfolios to brace for better sentiment on inflation and interest rates.

Retail investors in the UK added a net £449 million to equity funds in November after a half-year of net outflows, according to data from fund network Calastone. Data from trading platform Hargreaves Lansdown also shows that investors are once again buying “risky assets”, such as US equity funds.

“November saw good news on inflation in the US, UK and Europe, giving investors hope that policymakers will be hands-on on the next move on rates,” said Edward Glynn, head of global markets at Calastone.

“Equity prices rose systematically during the month. , ,[which]”Investors have drawn back towards equity funds, preferring those parts of the world with better growth characteristics, such as the US, and those parts that stand to gain if US interest rates start to fall, such as emerging markets.”

Calastone’s figures are not comprehensive, but are widely seen as offering a useful snapshot of investment fund flows. He suggests that a more positive macroeconomic picture, led by stronger US growth and softening inflation in the UK, has encouraged investors to deploy some of the dry powder held in cash.

The report from Calastone indicated that investors were more confident that the US economy will experience a soft landing. They added £481mn of new capital to UK-accessible North American equity funds, the best month since June 2022. They also allocated £802mn to global equity funds and £111mn to Japanese funds.

This trend is expected to apply internationally as the broader economic picture emerges. Goldman Sachs analysts said in a research note on their 2024 outlook that they believe “investors will look for opportunities to deploy cash in 2024 and are likely to find them in both equities and bonds.

“The fund flow cycle shows that large flows into money markets are usually followed by changes in other asset classes.”

“Confidence seems to be returning,” Emma Wall, head of investment analysis and research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said in a note. “Investors are buying bullishly – markets and sectors that have recently gained momentum [such as] India, tech stocks and the US – as well as broad cheap equity trackers with heavy tech or US leanings.”

Yet investors continued to sell UK-specialist funds and ESG funds, with outflows of £524mn for the seventh consecutive month, mostly based in the US and UK. “The FCA is now taking action to counter allegations of greenwashing in the ESG area, but investors are way ahead of them,” Glynn said. “The FCA’s actions are likely to lead to a further slowdown in the sector in the coming months.”

However, signs of caution remain in UK investment flows. UK-domiciled money market funds opened up more than £1tn to retail and institutional investors in September, Morningstar data shows. Calastone reports that DIY investors added more than £500mn to money market funds in November, taking the total to more than £4bn so far.

Some analysts are waiting for the moment when investors start moving their short-term money market funds into riskier assets.

“The currency market outflows have not yet materialized,” Goldman analysts say.[which leaves] This dynamic is likely to persist over the next year, especially as front-end rates are likely to decline in our view, reducing the relative attractiveness of cash.

Source: www.ft.com