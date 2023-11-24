November 24, 2023
UK investment funds get green light for tokenization


UK Investment Funds has approved the tokenization of investment funds for the purpose of using blockchain technology in asset management.

The Investment Association has worked with the UK Treasury and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), along with companies such as BlackRock, to develop a blueprint for implementation.

The model allows FCA-authorized funds to adopt tokenization for sales and redemptions, promoting efficiency and transparency. The framework ensures compliance with existing regulations, which require inclusion of mainstream assets in the portfolio and adherence to traditional valuation processes.

Michelle Scrimgeour, Chair of the Working Group, highlighted the transformative potential of fund tokenization and said, “Fund tokenization has the potential to revolutionize the way our industry operates, by enabling greater efficiency and liquidity, better risk management and the creation of more custom portfolios.” Has a lot of potential. ,

The move comes in line with UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt’s plan to expand the digital assets sector through a Digital Securities Sandbox initiative launching in the first quarter of 2024 and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s vision to establish the UK as a Web3 hub. Is conforming.

The initiative mirrors global efforts, with JPMorgan collaborating on a blockchain interoperability proof-of-concept for fund management under Singapore’s Project Guardian.

Also read: UK considering outlawing cold calls for crypto investments

Source: www.cryptotimes.io



