Shoppers at Bury Market in Greater Manchester. The first monthly decline in food prices in more than two years offset a rise in energy bills. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

Britain’s annual inflation rate remained unchanged at 4% in January despite a rise in energy bills as the cost of living crisis persists.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows inflation as measured by the consumer price index defied predictions of a rise in January, with the cost of gas and electricity following the first monthly fall in food prices for more than two years. The increase has been compensated.

The Bank of England last month predicted a modest rise in inflation in Great Britain after increasing the Ofgem energy price cap for households, while economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 4.2%.

However, food and non-alcohol beverage prices fell by a monthly rate of 0.4% in January, the first monthly decline since May 2021, followed by prices of breads and cereals, cream crackers, sponge cakes and chocolate biscuits in January. Driven by cuts.

Furniture prices also fell at the sharpest monthly rate in four years amid steep cuts for kitchen sets, leather settees, dining tables and chairs, against the backdrop of a tough Christmas for UK retailers due to weak consumer spending.

Spring inflation is likely to fall to the government’s 2% target after last month’s better-than-expected news on the cost of living.

Inflation was last at 2% in July 2021 and reached a peak of 11.1% in October 2022 before starting to decline.

The Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, said: “Inflation never follows a straight line, but the plan is working; We have made great progress in bringing inflation down to below 11%, and the Bank of England estimates it will fall to around 2% within a few months.

Between December 2021 and August 2023, Threadneedle Street’s monetary policy committee raised interest rates 14 times in an effort to ease price pressures. The city believes low inflation will pave the way for cuts in borrowing costs later this year.

However, the bank said it needed to ensure inflation remained consistently at its 2% target, warning that inflationary pressures could rise due to wage growth and prices in the service sector of the economy.

According to the latest ONS data, core inflation – which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, and is closely watched by the bank – remained unchanged at 5.1%. Services inflation rose to 6.5% in January, from 6.4% a month earlier.

Although inflation has declined to levels seen a year ago, prices of essential goods and services still remain high, adding to the pressure on households amid a cost-of-living crisis.

The ONS said that although food inflation fell in January, prices had risen by 25% over the past two years – more than double the rate seen over the entire last decade.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “After 14 years of economic failure, working people are worse off. Prices in shops are still rising, with the average household cost rising by £110 a week compared to before the last election.

“Inflation is still above the Bank of England’s target and millions of families are struggling with the cost of living.”

