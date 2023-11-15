{JLinkedShare} Written by Lisa Laverick Published: 15 November 2023 Created: 15 November 2023

UK inflation fell to 4.6% in October as energy prices fell, meaning the government has met its target of halving the rate of price rises by the end of the year.

The monthly decline was less than expected at less than 5%, down from a high of 6.7% in September and 11.1% in October last year. The rate is still above the Bank of England’s 2% target, but it is moving in the right direction.

October data from the Office for National Statistics means inflation is at its lowest pace since 2021.

Economists have said that the main reason for the decline in inflation is the decline in the energy price ceiling. The inflation rate for food and non-alcohol beverages also declined to 10.1% in October from 12.2% in September, contributing to the monthly change in the consumer price index. This is down from the recent high of 19.2% in March 2023 – its highest annual rate in 45 years.

Mike Randall, CEO of Simply Asset Finance, says: “There is good news for businesses as inflation continues to live up to forecasts with a significant decline, which will be a welcome relief for businesses trading over the remainder of 2023.

“However, our research shows that supply chain and operating costs top small business concerns. With the Autumn Statement approaching, it is important to do more than just tackle inflation. Proactive measures should be taken to address these other challenges and allow businesses to focus on core priorities such as investing in technology to increase productivity or optimize their efficiency.

“As lenders, the time for action is now. Businesses need to feel confident that, despite economic challenges, experts will be available to provide valuable financial support and help guide them into a more optimistic new year.

