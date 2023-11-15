UK inflation fell more than expected to 4.6% in October, lowest in two years

Shoppers walk down the main high street in Whitstable, Britain.

LONDON – UK inflation fell sharply to 4.6% in October from 6.7% the previous month, hitting a two-year low.

The main consumer price index was flat on a monthly basis. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the headline CPI to rise 4.8% year-on-year and 0.1% from the previous month.

The core CPI – which excludes volatile food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices – fell an annualized 5.7% in October from 6.1% in September.

The Office for National Statistics revealed that the biggest falling contribution came from housing and household services, where the annual rate of CPI fell to the lowest since records began in January 1950.

Food and non-alcohol beverages also contributed to easing inflation, with the annual rate falling to the lowest since June 2022.

Earlier this month the Bank of England left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.25% after 14 consecutive hikes in September, as policymakers tried to push inflation back toward the bank’s 2% target.

The fall was welcome news for Downing Street after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak committed in January to halve Britain’s inflation, when the annual CPI rate was running above 10%.

Suren Thiru, ICAEW’s economics director, said the sharp fall shows the UK has “turned the corner” in its fight against inflation, especially given the decline in core CPI.

However, he said the halving of inflation since the beginning of the year had nothing to do with government action.

“Although the Prime Minister has achieved his target of halving inflation this year, this has been driven more by downward price pressures from falling energy costs and rising interest rates than by any government action,” he said.

“Although the subsequent decline will be more modest, the softening of the jobs market and the reduction in demand from higher interest rates could mean that inflation will return to the Bank of England’s 2% target more quickly than currently expected. “

Wednesday’s printing will strengthen market bets the central bank will again keep rates unchanged at its December meeting.

But Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter Investors, said the monetary policy committee would like to see “more evidence of slowing inflation in the economy rather than primarily coming from fluctuations in international energy markets.”

“With the core CPI (excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco) declining gradually, now at 5.7% and down from 6.1% in September, it is clear that further progress towards the 2% target will be difficult. Progress is likely to be relatively slow,” he added.

