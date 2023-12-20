LONDON (AP) — Inflation in Britain as measured by the consumer price index has fallen back to its lowest level in more than two years, official data showed Wednesday, in a development likely to fuel speculation. That the Bank of England could start cutting interest rates sooner than expected.

The Office for National Statistics said inflation fell to 3.9% by November, its lowest level since September 2021, from 4.6% the previous month. That decline in financial markets was much larger than anticipated.

The agency said the biggest reason for the decline was a decline in fuel prices after rising at the same time last year. Food price inflation also contributed to the decline.

Last week, the Bank of England left its key interest rate at a 15-year high of 5.25%, where it has remained steady since August after nearly two years of increases. Bank Governor Andrew Bailey said interest rate policy would have to remain “restrictive for an extended period”.

The Bank of England has managed to bring inflation down from a four-decade high of 11%, but still has a way to go to reach its target of 2%.

The higher interest rates targeted a rise in inflation, caused first by supply chain issues during the coronavirus pandemic and then by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which drove up food and energy costs.

While interest rate hikes have helped in the fight against inflation, pressures on consumer spending, primarily due to higher mortgage rates, have weighed on growth in the British economy. There are growing concerns that rates will remain high for too long, causing unnecessary damage to the economy.

Samuel Toombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the surprisingly sharp decline in inflation in November “reinforces the possibility” that the central bank will start lowering interest rates in the first half of 2024, “the sooner it has indicated so.” Far earlier than he had prepared to give “away.”

Pan Piles, Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com