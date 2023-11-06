UK industry urged to cut business tax to spur growth

(Bloomberg) — Britain’s leading business groups are calling on Jeremy Hunt to unlock investment with a mix of tax cuts, reforms to the UK power grid and policies aimed at tackling the skills shortage when he resigns later this month. Will unveil a package of economic measures.

Most read from Bloomberg

Hunt has played down expectations of any big gift ahead of his autumn statement on 22 November, saying his priority is – as it has been all year – to reduce inflation which is below the government’s 2% target. It remains quite high. But even within those restrictions, industry leaders argue that the Chancellor of the Exchequer has the power to boost the business environment.

Chevon Haviland, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “There are some options open to them that can make a real difference without breaking the bank.” “Businesses have told us they have billions of pounds of private investment waiting to be injected into the UK economy.”

The economic outlook is bleak, with the Bank of England this week cutting its growth forecast for 2024 from 0.5% to zero, and saying there is a 50% chance of a recession next year.

Hunt’s fiscal headroom in his last budget in March was £6.5 billion ($8.1 billion), the lowest level ever. Since then, higher inflation and wage growth have boosted tax revenues, expanding margins to about 13 billion pounds, the Resolution Foundation said in a report published on Monday.

However, the think tank warned the Chancellor against indulging in the “fiscal illusion” that inflation can increase tax income without increasing spending. It said current spending plans have yet to reflect recent public sector pay settlements and many departments face significant shortfalls in real terms unless their budgets are increased.

“It is becoming clear that the expenditure plans set after the next elections will not be met. “Fiscal forecasts that ignore that reality are not worth the paper they are written on,” said James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation.

With Conservative members of Parliament demanding tax cuts and the ruling party trailing Labor by almost 20 points in recent polls, Hunt has a difficult balance to strike in a potential fiscal event ahead of next year’s general election. Is. Their dilemma is whether to prioritize voter-focused measures that could boost the Tories at the polls, such as cuts to inheritance tax or stamp duty, or instead favor tax cuts for business, which are less popular by the public. Attention can but lift the economy.

The so-called “Big Five” of UK business groups – the Confederation of British Industry, the British Chambers of Commerce, MakeUK, the Institute of Directors and the Federation of Small Businesses – are all pushing for the latter. Here are the key questions from corporate Britain:

Increase investment tax exemption

The industry’s top request is for Hunt to make permanent the so-called “full expensing” policy introduced in March, which gave companies 100% tax relief on capital expenditure such as new machinery until March 2026. Making it permanent – ​​as Hunt has said he would like to do if public finances allow – could boost investment by about £50 billion ($62 billion) annually and increase the size of the economy by 2% by 2030/31 , according to CBI.

Treasury officials are currently preparing alternative options around capital allowances if the entire spending is deemed unaffordable, according to people familiar with the matter.

fix power grid

The BCC calls on Hunt to fast-track power grid updates through the planning system and accelerate the process of adding new generation capacity to the grid and end delays in the UK’s effort to reach net zero carbon emissions .

Read more: Former Morgan Stanley banker’s toughest job: fixing the UK grid

overcome skills shortage

The UK’s tight labor market due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the after-effects of Brexit is another barrier to business. Manufacturing lobby group MakeUK said Hunt should allow more immigration into engineering roles to fill vacancies, as well as reform the apprenticeship levy to encourage greater participation.

Several business groups also called on Hunt to provide tax relief to companies providing occupational health services to hire more people.

Increase support for retail, hospitality

Both the FSB and BCC want Hunt to extend the existing 75% discount that retail, hospitality and leisure firms get on their business rates bill, which is a tax on the rateable value of their premises. A rebate introduced to support Britain’s high streets is due to end in March next year.

Bring back tax-free shopping for international visitors

The BCC said Hunt should re-implement the program that allows non-EU shoppers to reclaim the 20% value added tax (sales tax) charged on goods purchased, a tax rebate that had previously been used in Britain. Tourism and luxury shopping encouraged.

(Adds Resolution Foundation analysis, starting in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com