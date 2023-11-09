Great Britain on Wednesday sought to block funding and material flows from Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, imposing sanctions on Russia’s gold and oil sectors as well as 29 individuals and entities providing contraband electronic equipment. .

Britain on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 29 individuals and entities involved in Russia’s gold and oil sectors for funding the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. (Photo: UK Government, license)Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said gold and oil are “vital sources of revenue for the Russian war machine”, with Russia’s gold industry generating £12.6 billion (US$15.5 billion) for its economy in 2021, a year before the invasion. Had produced.

Both markets provide vital revenue streams that finance the country’s war machine, which has torn Ukraine apart for more than 20 months.

London’s latest sanctions seek to weaken those who promote Moscow’s gold and oil industries, such as Ural Mining and Metallurgical Co. and Highland Gold Mining Ltd.

Companies found to have engaged in sanctions evasion on behalf of Kremlin interests were similarly blacklisted.

One such entity is Paramount Energy & Commodities DMCC, an organization that the UK says is involved in “deceptive shipping practices” and “opaque ownership structures” to allow Russia to bypass oil sanctions imposed by G7 member states. ” Uses up.

The second is the Paloma Precious DMCC, a UAE-based network that “is responsible for channeling more than $300 million of gold revenues to Russia,” the Secretary of State’s office said.

None of the companies mentioned immediately responded to requests for comment.

Britain is not the only country to target Russia’s rich gold fields. In March last year, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order freezing all transactions with Moscow’s central bank’s gold reserves, valued at about US$130 billion.

Covert procurement networks used to acquire critical Western technology were also targeted. LLC TK Fly Bridge, a company that purchases dual-use goods for Russian electronics producers NPP Istok and Ecitech, was sanctioned along with LLC TK Fly Bridge founder Maksim Ermakov and eight NPP Istok board members.

To date, London has sanctioned more than 1,800 individuals and entities, including 129 oligarchs with a total wealth of £145 billion ($178 billion), in an effort to block Moscow’s long-term efforts to finance the occupation of Ukraine’s eastern regions. Has given.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his tanks to enter Ukraine in February 2022, Britain has blocked more than $400 billion in funding that would otherwise have gone ahead if the invasion had gone ahead, Cleverly said.

Cleverly added, “But we must keep tightening the screws on Moscow.” “”As we root out and close these loopholes, we will continue to corner Putin and ensure that his faltering war efforts in Ukraine end in failure.”

