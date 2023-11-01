UK house prices unexpectedly rose in October as interest rates remained stable

The average house price in the UK rose to £259,423 in September from £257,808, however, prices are still 3.3% lower than in October 2022. Photo: PA/ Alamy

UK house prices rose by a surprise in October as a shortage of properties pushed prices higher. This was the biggest jump since March last year.

According to Nationwide, median home prices rose 0.9% month-on-month – compared to forecasts for a 0.4% monthly decline – and rose 4.8% year-on-year.

The average property sold rose to £259,423 in September from £257,808.

However, prices are still 3.3% lower than in October 2022. But it was a mild decline compared with September’s 5.3% annual decline.

“This is not surprising as affordability is still elevated. Market interest rates, which underpin mortgage pricing, have declined somewhat, but they are still well above the low levels prevalent in 2021, said Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide.

“The increase in house prices in October probably reflects the fact that the supply of properties in the market is constrained. There is little sign of forced sales that would put downward pressure on prices, as labor market conditions are solid and mortgage outstanding are at historically low levels.

He added: “Activity and house prices are likely to remain low in the coming quarters.”

This point was echoed by Mark von Grundhar, director of Benham & Reeves, who said: “It really remains a case of ‘nothing to see here’ when it comes to the current performance of the UK property market.

“With the countdown to Christmas now underway, the likelihood is that the market will remain in house price mode until January, at which point a general increase in activity will help breathe some life into proceedings.”

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to EY Item Club forecasters, said: “EY Item Club believes the outlook for house prices is still on the downside. Housing market activity has been weak, with mortgage lending and approvals running at unusually low levels.

This comes as the Bank of England (BoE) is set to take another decision on UK interest rates on Thursday. Threadneedle Street is expected to keep the Bank Rate unchanged for the second consecutive meeting, with investors expecting no rate cut until the second half of next year.

The latest data from the central bank showed that only 43,300 mortgages for home purchases were approved in September, about 30% less than the monthly average prevailing in 2019. This was the lowest number since January.

Guy Gittins, CEO of Foxtons, said: “All eyes this week will be on the Bank of England and its latest decision regarding the base rate.

“The decision to hold or lower interest rates is unlikely to lead to a dramatic increase in market activity, especially with Christmas fast approaching, but it will boost market confidence ahead of January.”

