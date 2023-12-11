UK house prices to fall in 2024, Rightmove predicts

House prices: The average new seller asking price fell to £355,177 this December. (William Barton)

The average house price in the UK is expected to fall by 1% over the next year as mortgage rates continue to fall, providing some relief to those trying to jump on the housing ladder.

According to Rightmove, prices of properties coming to the market in 2024 are expected to fall by an average of 1%.

The property site said sellers are under pressure to price under competition to secure buyers as affordability remains tight.

Tim Bannister, director of property science at Rightmove, said: “With mortgage rates becoming more settled and a slower falling trend, potential movers who are biding their time and waiting for calmer market conditions may be looking to move ahead next year. “Can decide to take action early.”

“Rightmove’s research and agent feedback is that the best strategy to sell in the current market is to set an attractive price at the beginning of marketing rather than testing the waters with a higher price. This will hopefully avoid the need to lower your asking price later, and capture early buyer interest in the New Year, as well as avoid the stress of carrying through the sale process and Easter. But the risk of the board still being sold will be avoided. ” He added.

This December, average new seller asking prices fell by 1.9% or £6,966 to £355,177, as most sellers were planning to sell before the New Year.

Average new seller prices in seven of Great Britain’s 11 regions are higher than a year ago, with the North West 1.5% higher than last year, and the South East the worst performer with 3.7% lower . 2022.

The number of sales agreed so far this year is only 13% down on the same period last year, which is a better figure than expected. The market has been hit by high mortgages, but rates have begun to decline in recent months as the Bank of England reaches the peak of its rate-hike cycle.

Average mortgage rates have now fallen for 19 consecutive weeks, with the average five-year fixed mortgage rate now at 5.11% compared to 6.11% in July.

Meanwhile, two-year fixed rate mortgages fell below 6% for the first time since June 19 this year.

Sarah Coles, Yahoo Finance UK columnist and head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdowne, said: “This could help bring a large group of buyers back into the market. It would be a balm for the pain suffered by sellers over the past few months , as their properties go off the market and their for-sale signs accumulate dirt. However, we can’t expect to see an impact in house price figures until the spring.”

Rightmove said that as mortgage rates fall, the market will see more family movers who want to trade up for more space.

There are signs that this is already happening, with demand in the second phase of the mid-market sector (all three- and four-bed properties except four-bed detached houses) rising significantly compared to the same time last year in the mini-Budget period. It has increased by 9% compared to. In comparison, total demand has increased by 6%.

“We enter this year amid a cloud of uncertainty, as the impact of the autumn mini-budget filters down to lower activity levels. High mortgage rates have already made increased buyer affordability a challenge throughout 2023 and this is likely to continue into next year.

“For now, though, there appears to be more peace and certainty in 2024, and the 1.1% annual decline in asking prices highlights much better resilience this year than the market had predicted,” Bannister said.

