Most people get chickenpox in childhood and have mild illness, but it can also occur in adults who have not been infected before and be more severe.

An expert scientific committee advising the British government on Tuesday recommended for the first time that children should be immunized with the chickenpox vaccine.

The statement comes decades after the shots were made widely available in other countries, including the US, Canada and Australia.

In Britain, people who want to be immunized against the disease have to pay about £150 (€172).

In a statement, Britain’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization said children aged between 1 year and 18 months should be given two doses of the vaccine, which also protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

Andrew Pollard, chairman of the specialist vaccine group, said in a statement: “For some infants, young children and even adults, chickenpox or its complications can be very serious, resulting in hospitalization and even death. “That could even lead to death.”

Pollard said that “decades of evidence” of the vaccine’s effectiveness from other countries demonstrate the vaccine’s safety; The United States was the first country to begin a vaccination program against chickenpox in 1995.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes chickenpox cases as “rare” in the country, estimating fewer than 150,000 cases and 30 deaths each year.

British experts previously estimated there were more than 650,000 cases of chickenpox in England and Wales.

Vaccines can provide almost complete protection

Chickenpox is a highly contagious disease that mostly affects children and can cause itching, blisters, and fever. Symptoms usually last for about a week, but in rare cases, the virus can cause pneumonia, encephalitis, and even death. Two doses of the vaccine provide more than 90 percent protection against the disease.

The government will consider the recommendation of chickenpox vaccine next time.

Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) has long said that vaccination against chickenpox could make some adults more vulnerable to shingles, if unvaccinated children catch the virus as adults. Can also be more serious.

However, experts said the UK government offers the shingles vaccine to adults at risk of the disease.

Dr. Gayatri Amirthalingam, deputy director of public health programs at Britain’s Health Protection Agency, said the new chickenpox vaccine recommendations “will help make chickenpox a problem of the past.”

