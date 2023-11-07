UK grocery inflation falls into single digits for the first time this year

Photograph: Andy Renn/EPA

Food price inflation has fallen into single digits for the first time in a year and a half, as the cost of living crisis eases slightly.

Grocery price inflation slowed to 9.7% in the four weeks through October 29, according to data company Kantar, the first time the rate has fallen into single digits since July 2022.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insights at Kantar, said while this is a “huge milestone” for the British public and retailers, people are still feeling the pinch as prices continue to rise.

“We are only seeing year-on-year price declines in a limited number of key categories, including butter, dried pasta and milk,” he said.

McKevitt said: “Retailers are looking at ways to soften the blow to shoppers and slow the rate of price increases. This includes increases on promotions – every single grocer increased the proportion of sales through deals over the past year, which has happened only on one other occasion in about 10 years.

Consumer spending on promotions reached 27.2% of total grocery sales, the highest level since Christmas last year. This is a big change from October 2022 when the figure was less than a quarter.

Shoppers are continuing to trade less to save money, putting more supermarket own-label items in their baskets instead of more expensive branded goods.

Sales of own-label products have grown more than branded products every month since February 2022, with own-label sales increasing 8% over the past four weeks, while branded sales are up 6.7%. However, the picture may change closer to the festive period, as this is the time when buyers generally buy more branded items. The gap between own-label and branded goods is at its lowest since spring last year.

The average price paid for a standard bottle of sparkling wine fell 8% from £7.46 in August to £6.86 in October. While prices for low-alcohol beer have risen sharply, sales volumes have increased 16% in the past month due to the Sober October challenge.

Lidl was again the fastest growing retailer, with sales rising 14.7% in the 12 weeks to 29 October. Its fellow discounter Aldi attracted 207,000 more customers than last year, and along with Waitrose was the only grocer to increase the number of shoppers year on year. Aldi and Waitrose increased sales by 13.2% and 5.4% respectively, leading to 9.7% and 4.6% market share.

Sainsbury’s was the fastest-growing traditional supermarket this month, with sales up 10.1% over 12 weeks.

The news comes as Primark said it pushed forward “selective price increases” earlier this year to protect profitability, but the cost increases were temporary. It reported an 8.5% rise in like-for-like sales in the year to September 16, with a strong 10% increase in the first half, while a 7% rise in the second.

George Weston, chief executive of Associated British Foods, which owns the discount retailer, said: “We expect further growth in sales next year, driven by the expansion of almost 1 million square feet of new sales space and similar sales growth. Moderately motivated. ,

