UK government considers granting asylum to lawyers in Rwanda as part of asylum deal

James Cleverly set to visit Rwanda (PA Wire)

British lawyers could be sent to Rwandan courts as part of a new treaty aimed at eventually implementing the government’s plan to take asylum seekers to the African nation.

Home Secretary James Cleverley is understood to be close to finalizing a treaty with Rwanda as part of Rishi Sunak’s aim to legally strengthen the scheme following a Supreme Court ruling against the scheme.

Cabinet minister Lucy Fraser said the Home Office was “very carefully” considering the idea of ​​sending UK government lawyers to Rwanda to address concerns about the legal system there.

The Daily Telegraph reported that British lawyers could be sent to advise Rwandan judges, perhaps to hear specific asylum cases or for longer periods, to help ensure that asylum appeals are granted correctly. However, the Kigali government is unlikely to accept any arrangement that would resemble colonial-style legal intervention.

If a deal is reached, Mr Cleverley could travel to Rwanda as soon as this week to sign the treaty, with domestic legislation also planned to allow the UK Parliament to claim that the African nation is a citizen of the UK. A safe destination for asylum seekers.

Culture Secretary Ms Fraser was pressed on whether British lawyers could be deployed to Rwandan courts.

He told BBC Breakfast: “There is an issue about processing and I know the Home Office is looking at it very carefully.”

He said: “I know that Home Secretary James Cleverley is now working on a new treaty with Rwanda, and we will bring forward legislation in due course.”

In the wake of the Supreme Court decision on 15 November, the government insisted it was working on contingency measures and promised a treaty with Rwanda within days along with emergency legislation in parliament – ​​but so far none. Has not come forward.

There is speculation that Rwanda is pushing for more funds on top of the £140 million already committed to the scheme.

Kigali is to be given a £15 million top-up payment for agreeing new terms on its deal with the UK to take in migrants arriving via small boats, the Sunday Times reported.

Prime Minister Mr Sunak met with Rwandan President Paul Kagame on the sidelines of the Cop28 climate talks in Dubai on Friday.

He later declined to say how much more money he would spend to get the plan off the ground.

Source: uk.news.yahoo.com