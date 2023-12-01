UK fund manager: 'Gloomy' London no longer interested in growth shares

The managers of Baillie Gifford’s UK Growth Trust today accused UK investors of being “disillusioned” and being “more interested in what’s happening now rather than in a few years’ time”.

Over the six-month period to October 31, 2023, the trust’s net asset value fell by 11.9 per cent, while the total return of the FTSE All-Share Index fell by 5.9 per cent. The total share price return for the same period was negative 12.5 percent.

The fund noted that it made some mistakes during the period, including holdings like Farfetch and Naked Wines – both of which were sold in the first half. However, the manager remained committed to the investment trust’s focus on growth and said it was committed to long-term growth opportunities that the market was ignoring.

UK Growth Trust gave the example of FD Technologies. The company recently announced that it was going to spend money to develop its database business, which should lead to profits in the short term. This hurt the stock, but it was a commitment to long-term investment in a growth business.

As the trust’s managers explained: “Is there a risk that this investment will not pay off? The answer is ‘of course’, but we think management has done a good job of making the case for allocating resources to this division and deserves our support.’

Baillie Gifford, which says it is “dedicated” to “exploring global growth opportunities”, has seen many of its strategies struggle over the past two years.

Keystone Positive Change Investments, which was acquired by the fund management house in February 2021, and is run in line with the open-ended Baillie Gifford Positive Change Fund, posted a smaller loss of 6.6 per cent than a gain since the acquisition Is. 1.7 percent for the average global investment trust.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust has also recorded poor performance following a management change. Baillie Giffords acquired the trust in November 2019 and since then its net asset value has increased by 9.3 per cent, well below its benchmark return of 24.1 per cent.

Commenting on the market environment, managers at UK Growth Trust said: “There is a pattern of short-term, cyclical concerns that portfolio managers see as underpinning the long-term prospects of most companies, and where operational and strategic Progress continues to meet or exceed expectations.

Source: www.cityam.com