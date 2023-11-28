UK food bills have risen by £351 since 2021 due to extreme weather, leaving some Britons unable to eat.

Extreme weather and rising energy prices have increased Britain’s household food bills by an average of £605 (€697) since 2021, according to a new study.

Rising temperatures – and the droughts, floods and crop failures they cause – are responsible for 60 per cent of this increase, or £351 (€404) per household.

Combined with last year’s high oil, gas and fertilizer prices – driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – this has added a total of almost £17 billion (€19.6b) to the UK’s food bill since the end of 2021. This is equivalent to 10 weekly shops per household.

The report from UK NGO Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) comes just a week after the Bank of England warned of the impact of climate change. food inflation,

“Even though we expect food inflation to decline, there are clearly risks as we look to the months and years ahead,” Bank Governor Andrew Bailey said in a speech on November 20. “Food inflation can be volatile in the best of days. And climate change is affecting weather patterns, increasing the risks to the poor Crop,

Food prices are continuously increasing due to rising temperatures

In 2022, both climate change and energy costs team up food prices,

This year, energy costs fell but extreme weather created record-breaking conditions temperature Experienced around the world.

agricultural production was affected food prices higher in 2023 and showed that climate change has a more persistent impact on inflation. The impact of the climate crisis is also worsening, with the climate crisis adding £169 (€195) to bills in 2022 and £192 (€221) in 2023, according to the analysis.

Food inflation reached 19.2 percent in March – the highest rate seen in 45 years. It slowed to 7.9 percent in October, but prices were nearly 30 percent higher than in 2021, according to the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Whereas energy prices Fluctuate based on political and economic events, they are also indirectly affected by rising global temperatures.

have an effect on food prices ECIU researchers say this is one of the most direct impacts on national economies.

nearly half brits They are buying less food because of rising prices, a survey by the ONS this month said. Earlier this year, one in 20 adults said they had run out of food and were unable to afford more.

Climate change may worsen cost of living crisis in 2024

Weather could become even more severe in 2024 El Nino There is a danger of temperature increasing in the first half of the year.

The climate event may also cause severe weather impacts such as increased rainfall and intense rainfall. storm,

A report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) emphasizes that Agriculture Is particularly unsafe. The sector can absorb economic losses of up to 26 percent during extreme weather conditions and up to 82 percent during drought.

shift towards more sustainable farming methods Improving soil quality and biodiversity and reducing planet-warming emissions can help strengthen food security.

This year, the UK introduced the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI), which pays farmers to improve soil health and reducing biodiversity and the impacts of extreme weather.

Meanwhile, the EU proposed a new soil monitoring law in July to protect and restore soils and ensure their sustainable use. The European Commission is also ready to propose a legislative framework for sustainable food System soon.

plan to cut pesticides And capping fertilizer use in the EU by 2030 will contribute to these targets and protect consumers from price fluctuations.

