UK finance watchdog removes 35 crypto apps from market

The UK financial watchdog says cryptocurrency companies are still not complying with the country’s new advertising law.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) noted the need for compliance in a report on Wednesday (14 February), which examines the regulator’s efforts to enforce the ban on illegal financial promotions that came into force last October.

The rules require crypto companies to be registered with the FCA, or have their advertising – which must be “clear, fair and not misleading” – approved by authorized companies. Additionally, companies are required to focus on the risks of investing in cryptocurrencies and offer a 24-hour cooling off period for first-time customers.

According to the report, the FCA issued 450 consumer alerts between October 8 – when the rules became official – and December 31. The authority also says it is working with tech companies to remove and stop illegal promotions.

So far, 35 apps have been removed from the App Store due to its work at the end of last year. The authority promised “strong action” against companies issuing illegal financial promotions.

“We are concerned that regulated firms are not doing enough to meet their own obligations when providing support services, such as payment services, to crypto firms that illegally promote crypto firms to UK consumers,” the report said. “

“We are engaging with these companies to remind them of their regulatory obligations, including carrying out due diligence on their customers, carrying out KYC checks and ensuring they are not dealing with the proceeds of crime, but this Not limited to these.”

The FCA says it is also focusing on companies that are trying to take advantage of the trend of consumers seeking loans or other help with debts. The authority says it has seen increased use of TikTok and sponsored advertising to engage vulnerable consumers in discussions on debt management, which goes beyond the scope of the law.

“Consumers are commonly led towards an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA) solution which may not be suitable for their circumstances, and in some cases, unauthorized companies engaging directly with creditors or lenders (or making false claims) ) are leading consumers to negotiate their debt,” the report said.

Among the companies affected by last year’s changes was Binance-affiliated peer-to-peer platform rebuildingsociety.com, which approved financial promotions for Binance and other crypto firms just days after the two companies announced their partnership in October. Was stopped from giving.

Source: www.pymnts.com