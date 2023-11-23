UK Finance Minister proposes sandbox initiative for digital assets legislation

Source: Pixabay/RGY23

The UK government has announced a new legislative proposal for a Digital Securities Sandbox (DSS), which aims to create a supportive testing environment for crypto technologies and services.

In a recently released Autumn Statement, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt detailed 110 measures to boost economic growth, including the creation of a digital securities sandbox as a key step towards enhancing the country’s digital asset legislation. Also includes the beginning of.

According to the statement, the UK government will move forward with legislation to implement the DSS, which will “facilitate the adoption of digital assets in financial markets.” The government will also “put in place a SI to implement the DSS”, fulfilling the Edinburgh Reform Declaration to implement the Financial Markets Infrastructure Sandbox in 2023.

The SI, also known as the Statutory Instrument, will be introduced by the Government before Parliament can officially and permanently implement the DSS. The DSS initiative will likely begin in the first quarter of 2024.

UK attempts to focus on innovation and regulation

In July, the UK government published a consultation on its proposal to implement a Digital Securities Sandbox, an initiative run by the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority. It was the first Financial Markets Infrastructure (FMI) sandbox established under the powers given to the government in the Financial Services and Markets Act (FSMA) 2023.

Following its launch, the DSS has received feedback from the industry on the consultation. The Government has also published a response to the consultation, summarizing the feedback received. According to the response, “The response appreciated the emphasis on facilitating innovation, without compromising regulatory outcomes.”

However, DSS still has some gaps to fill. “On unsupported crypto assets, the government will maintain a policy of exclusion for DSS,” the response said, noting that there is currently no established mechanism for crypto assets to be modified into a sandbox.

It is also possible to include non-GBP digital assets in the DSS. But for now, “initial activity in the DSS is likely to focus solely on GBP assets.” The Bank of England will ultimately decide whether to include non-GBP assets.

