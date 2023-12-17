An exciting evening was held on December 12th with members of the mortgage industry dressed in black tie. This mood was set by the Mortgage Director of UK Finance and carried forward by the Chairman of ACT Charity, providing safe homes for UK LGBTQ young people. The positives for 2024 were clear.

The Director began with wholehearted support for the new mortgage charter. It is important to refinance the mortgage during these difficult financial times as the fixed interest mortgage becomes variable. A huge increase in monthly mortgage expense is often triple (x3) the existing amount.

The move is meant to keep its customers feeling secure while the mortgage industry adapts to the new fiscal reality.

The industry has actively contacted millions of customers to provide additional support. Further steps to be taken to support the market’s 11 million mortgages: £1.7 billion. ,

The response to the charter was excellent and the industry will welcome it:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) – Providing market information and pricing advice

robotic processing – Automate tasks and monitor compliance with the charter

greater cost efficiency – Eliminate manual activities and speed up the process

Application Programming Interface (API) – to push/pull internal/external data

real time Pricing on customer contact to provide latest financial information

What was attractive was that, given the scale of change in the industry, there was a need for clear approval and support to deliver the charter as quickly as possible.

now is the time Lender:

Provide timely information to help customers plan ahead

Offer tailored support and extended terms to reduce payments

Provide a one-year moratorium so that customers are not forced to move out of their homes

Allow customers to make changes without a new affordability check or credit score

Quickly implement activities between lenders, the FCA and the Government, giving customers the latest information about their payments:

Switch to interest-only payments for six months

Extend their mortgage term to reduce their monthly payments

This is especially true to support mortgage owners who are moving from fixed to variable rates. At present there are very few options.

The Director further highlighted the need to support the UK Government and in turn, align with and influence the world’s regulators. The Government and the FCA have confirmed that it has provided the following:

simplifying the process for mortgage interest assistance; If you get help with mortgage interest payments after three months on Universal Credit

Record level of funding for the Wealth and Pensions Service to provide debt advice in England

New guidance clarifies how lenders can support borrowers impacted by the rising cost of living

Information about available options and assistance if borrowers are having difficulty making payments

Like the holiday season, the response of the 300 people at the dinner was charismatic. There appears to be a new energy that will implement the charter as well as embrace the digitalization of the mortgage industry. It was a wonderful Christmas event.

