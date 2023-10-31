UK micro business owners are significantly less optimistic about their national economy and personal growth prospects than their US counterparts, according to a new study of digital and online micro business owners.

The findings published today come from Venture Forward, an international research initiative from GoDaddy, which analyzed data from more than 20 million British and American micro businesses – those with an active website and often fewer than 10 employees. This shows that there is 50% more confidence in the US than in the UK, with 60% of US micro business owners saying they have confidence in the economy, compared to only 42% of Britons who have confidence in the British economy.

Furthermore, 72% of American entrepreneurs are positive about their business prospects, compared to 55% of Britons.

Despite this, data from GoDaddy shows that British economic confidence has improved since the beginning of the year. The last round of Venture Forward research, conducted in January 2023, revealed that only 18% of British SME owners had a positive view of the economy.

UK small business owners are significantly younger than their American contemporaries. More than half (51%) of British entrepreneurs are Millennials or Gen Z (18-42), while just over a third are Americans (36%). While each country has similar numbers of Gen

It follows previous research from GoDaddy which showed that Gen Z in the UK are increasingly abandoning traditional first jobs in retail and hospitality in favor of setting up side hustles as a way to generate extra income.

GoDaddy’s Venture Forward data also revealed that there is a gender gap in small businesses in the US, with more women-owned (51%) than male-owned (47%). Across the UK, 56% of microbusiness entrepreneurs are men, while 42% of microbusiness owners are women.

Laura Messerschmitt, chair of GoDaddy International, said: “This is the first time we have been able to compare and contrast British and American micro-businesses on this scale, and the results are fascinating. Barriers to entry in both the United Kingdom and the United States are relatively low and most people start with costs under £5,000 and $5,000 – 73% in the UK and 67% in the US.

“Despite economic headwinds, GoDaddy’s Venture Forward research shows that the US and UK microbusiness communities are in good health, with the majority positive about their growth potential. That said, entrepreneurs in the US are clearly more optimistic about the economy. In the UK, the cost of living crisis remains a major concern for small business owners.

“GoDaddy is committed to helping everyday entrepreneurs grow, and we use the results of the Venture Forward study on both sides of the Atlantic to help shed light on the challenges facing micro-business owners and What more can be done to support.”

Source: bmmagazine.co.uk