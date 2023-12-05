UK demands photo ID to access porn sites amid fears of blackmail

Adults may require photo ID to visit porn sites from the UK getty

Sites publishing pornographic content in the UK will soon be forced to demand photo ID or other age verification measures, amid fears visitors could be blackmailed.

The UK Government recently passed its Online Safety Act, which includes a range of measures aimed at reducing harm online. These include a requirement for publishers of legal pornography to accurately verify the age of visitors, purportedly to prevent children from accessing adult content.

Telecoms regulator Ofcom has been charged with implementing the new measures, and has released “a non-exhaustive list” of methods which “can be considered highly effective” in providing age verification.

Ofcom’s suggested methods include providing photo ID or so-called “digital identity wallets” that “store a user’s age in a digital format that the user can share with an online pornography service.”

Other proposed methods include allowing banks to share information to confirm whether a user is an adult or credit-card checks. In the UK, credit cards are only available to adults aged 18 or over, although entering valid credit card details is no guarantee that the person with the card is an adult. Similarly, the mobile phone network may be called upon to verify the age of the subscriber.

Estimating facial age is another method recommended by Ofcom. The regulator suggests that under such plans, anyone who appears to be under the age of 25 would be challenged to provide a secondary form of ID before being allowed to access adult content.

security fear

Civil rights groups fear that asking adults for photo ID or banking details could lead to security problems, for example, databases containing visitors’ names and other details are hacked, or fake sites are created, Where visitors are asked to enter personal details to access content. , only to have their ID or bank details stolen.

“Age verification technologies for pornography run the risk of sensitive personal data being breached, collected, shared or sold,” said Abigail Burke, program manager of Platform Power for The Open Rights Group.

“The potential consequences of a data leak are devastating and could include blackmail, fraud, relationship damage and the loss of sexual preferences for people in very vulnerable circumstances.”

Burke is also concerned that Ofcom is relying on existing data protection laws in the UK to protect visitor data. “Given the vast amount of sensitive data that can potentially be processed, there is a need for specific and clear privacy rules,” he said.

“Additionally, ICO [Information Commissioner’s Office] It has proven itself to be one of the weakest data regulators in Europe and is in urgent need of reform. Ofcom must take the lead in setting clear standards and guidelines to ensure that users’ data will be protected from the significantly increased risk of fraud and cyber crime that comes with invasive age verification technologies.

Ofcom chief executive Melanie Dawes insists that strong safeguarding will be in place for both children and adult visitors. They said in a statement, “Regardless of their approach, we expect all services to provide strong protections for children from exposure to pornography while also taking care to protect the privacy rights and freedom of access to legal content for adults.” Let it be done.”

The new rules will not be implemented for some time. Ofcom is expected to publish its final guidance in early 2025, after which the UK Government will implement the duties.

It is unclear how Ofcom will enforce the ban on most adult websites hosted outside the UK. It is possible that Ofcom could demand that sites that do not provide age verification are blocked by the country’s broadband providers.