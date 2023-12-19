UK Decision to Suspend Crypto Services for Business Customers: Report

Financial technology company Revolut is reportedly planning to block cryptocurrency purchases for its business customers in the United Kingdom.

As Revolut said, the suspension will enable the company to make the necessary adjustments in response to new rules on crypto promotions by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which will take effect in January 2024.

Counterattack to temporarily halt crypto purchases

Revolut’s UK business customers will only be able to sell and hold crypto, but not make purchases through Revolut Business, according to City AM, citing an email from the fintech company. According to the report, the service for business customers will be discontinued from January 3, 2024.

An excerpt from the email follows:

‘These requirements are intended to enhance the customer journey and provide additional protections for new and existing investors of crypto assets. As a result, we will need to adjust our current commercial crypto offering to ensure that all new requirements are met.”

The firm received approval from the FCA in September to provide cryptocurrency services to clients in the UK after the regulator added Revolut to its crypto asset firm register.

Meanwhile, emails from Revolut reveal that its business customers can still access other crypto services, while the company does not mention retail customers, a sign that they are unaffected by the news.

In August, the fintech company announced that users in the United States would be unable to buy crypto on its platform from September, while buying, selling and holding would be disabled from October.

According to Revolut, the lack of regulatory clarity for crypto at the time led the company to take such a decision.

Companies Take Action Ahead of FCA’s Crypto Promotional Rule

Global online payments company PayPal also announced a similar action for its UK customers in August, saying that users in the country would not be able to buy crypto through its platform from the beginning of October. However, the company said it was hoping to re-enable the functionality in early 2024.

Additionally, crypto exchange giant Binance recently stopped accepting new users in the United Kingdom, as the FCA banned its local partner from approving crypto promotions.

The FCA continues to maintain strict regulatory oversight over the crypto industry, stating that consumer protection is its priority.

While the agency’s main rules on crypto marketing went into effect on October 8, 2023, the regulator extended until January 8, 2024 to allow companies to “introduce features requiring greater technical development.”

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com