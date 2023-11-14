LONDON (AP) — Britain’s cybersecurity agency said Tuesday that artificial intelligence threatens the country’s next national election, and that cyberattacks by hostile countries and their proxies are increasing and becoming harder to track.

“This year has seen the rise of state-affiliated actors as a new cyber threat to critical national infrastructure such as power, water, and Internet networks,” the National Cyber ​​Security Center said.

The center – part of Britain’s cyber espionage agency, GCHQ – said in its annual review that the past year has also seen “the emergence of a new class of cyber adversaries in the form of state-aligned actors, often with a view to further aggression by Russia.” Have sympathy.” of Ukraine and are ideologically rather than economically motivated.

It said state and state-aligned groups pose “an enduring and significant threat”, from Russian-language criminals targeting British companies with ransomware attacks to “China state-affiliated cyber actors” who are “undermining security”. are using their skills to pursue “strategic objectives that threaten the and the stability of Britain’s interests.”

Echoing warnings from Britain’s MI5 and MI6 intelligence agencies, the center called China’s rise as a technology superpower “an era-defining challenge to Britain’s security.”

“If our efforts to increase resilience and develop our capabilities do not keep pace, we risk China becoming the dominant power in cyberspace,” it said.

The report also highlights the threat posed by rapidly developing AI technology to elections, including the UK national election due to be held by January 2025.

While Britain’s older method of voting, with pencil and paper, makes it harder for hackers to disrupt voting, the center said deepfake videos and “hyper-realistic bots” made it easier for misinformation to spread during a campaign. Will give.

